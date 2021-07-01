Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, July 2021

Cancer season is such a fun time of year for you, dear Pisces! The sun is illuminating the romance sector of your chart, inspiring a flirtatious atmosphere that’s fantastic for enjoying yourself, getting to know your partners, meeting new people, and simply having fun! Even if you’re not looking for love, Cancer season inspires creativity and helps you work through creative blocks.

The first week of July finds you working through a heavy energy: Mars in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius on July 1, which may be especially frustrating as you try to wrap up projects and accomplish your goals. Obstacles around scheduling may pop up. Mars clashes with Uranus in Taurus on July 3, which could inspire you to take some unexpected actions—just watch out for unexpected arguments. Limitations and obstacles are confronted early this month, and out-of-the-box thinking helps resolve issues, especially as the sun makes a helpful connection with Uranus on July 5.

Mercury in Gemini clashes with your ruling planet Neptune, which is currently in your sign, Pisces, on July 6, which could find you revisiting career issues that took place during last month’s Mercury retrograde. Also on this day, Venus in Leo opposes Saturn, again finding you dealing with scheduling delays and a generally grumpy atmosphere. Once again, risks may be taken on July 8 as Venus clashes with Uranus: Early July finds us all in an experimental mood, and you, dear Pisces, are trying out new ways to think, communicate, and approach problems.

A fresh start arrives on July 9 with the new moon in Cancer. A new journey begins in your love life as new connections are formed or you reconnect with a partner. Pleasure, creativity, and fun are big themes for this new moon. You may be starting a new artistic endeavor at this time, too. The new moon in Cancer encourages you to commit to enjoying yourself more, Pisces! Mercury enters Cancer on July 11, bringing plenty of party invitations your way, and making it a great time to discuss your desires with your partners. Mercury connects with your other ruling planet Jupiter, which is also in Pisces, on July 12, creating an open-minded energy around communication.

A new cycle begins as Venus meets Mars on July 13: You may be dumping a bad habit or committing to a new routine, especially regarding wellness or productivity. If you’re looking for a gig or starting a new project, this is an exciting time to do so! The sun and Neptune make a harmonious connection on July 15, inspiring a whimsically fun atmosphere—this has a big “sweep you off your feet” energy! Enjoy yourself on this day, Pisces: Plan a date that’s unusual and an escape from your everyday routine. This is a powerful time to connect on a spiritual level with your partners.

An intense energy flows as sun opposes Pluto in Capricorn on July 17, and it’s a powerful moment for transformation, though you may also be addressing some control issues or power struggles. Mercury connects with Uranus on July 20, bringing creative breakthroughs or an a-ha moment, and finding you connecting with someone brilliant, eccentric, or unexpected. Surprising news might arrive!

Venus enters your opposite sign Virgo on July 21, bringing blessings to the relationship sector of your chart! This is a fantastic time to meet someone new (cuties seem to be everywhere!) or connect with your established partner. An easygoing energy flows when it comes to relating, in both your romantic and platonic relationships.

Leo season begins on July 22, inspiring you to get organized at work and reflect on your daily routines and rituals. Wellness is on your mind! Eat nourishing foods, spend time in nature, and clear the clutter from your space. Also on July 22, Venus opposes Jupiter, making it an especially fun day in your relationships! Feelings are explored and shared, and the mood is optimistic and open-hearted. Just be careful not to over-extend yourself! You’re in the mood to promise someone the world, Pisces, but do stay grounded!

The full moon in Aquarius arrives on July 23—make time to rest! Full moons can be emotional and exhausting, and this one is no exception for you, little fish. Carve out quality me-time. Catch up on sleep. Give yourself a chance to escape your day-to-day. Take time off and sleep in if you can, spend time in meditation, listen to your favorite music and watch your favorite films. Mercury connects with Neptune on July 24, inspiring an understanding and open-hearted atmosphere around communication—it’s a lovely time to discuss dreams and fantasies!

Mercury opposes Pluto on July 25, finding you navigating tricky conversations with friends and lovers; intense power dynamics may be exposed or important information revealed. A grounding energy arrives as Mercury enters Leo on July 27, helping you organize your to-do list and schedule.

Your ruling planet Jupiter re-enters Aquarius on July 28 after a quick moment in your sign, Pisces, bringing a big boost to your already strong intuition and imagination. It’s a powerful time for working with your dreams (like keeping a dream journal about the symbols that show up as you sleep!), therapy, and exploring your subconscious. Mars opposes Jupiter on July 29, kicking up a competitive atmosphere. Be sure to pace yourself. Don’t add more to your plate than you can handle. Take time off if you can. You may be completing an important project at this time, or a shift in your schedule could be taking place—give things a moment to breathe before jumping on to the next thing, and certainly avoid making promises you can’t keep.

Also on July 29, Mars enters Virgo, revving up the relationship sector of your chart. You may find your partners especially forward at this time—or more argumentative! Either way, there is a fire under your partners as Mars moves through Virgo, and they’re intent on accomplishing their goals. This could be majorly inspiring and energizing for you, and might signify a boost in passion…or it could be frustrating if your partners are picking fights!

Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in August!