Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, November 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

November opens with blessings in your career and life in public thanks to charismatic Venus entering fire sign Sagittarius on November 1. This is a fantastic time to promote yourself, and it’s likely that some reward or recognition will come your way! What message do you want to share with the world? Venus in Sagittarius presents the perfect opportunity to take the stage and speak your mind—you’re sure to charm anyone watching! Venus in Sagittarius is also great for your finances, what with the boost you’re getting in your career. And because Venus is also the planet of love, you’ll be grateful for partners who are cheering you on as you achieve success, rather than being sour and jealous—you don’t need any of that in your life, Pisces!

Videos by VICE

November 5 brings a major clash in your social life and in your finances as Mars in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn—watch out for big tempers! This isn’t the day to pick a fight. Bad investments are also breaking apart and foolish decisions are leading you to getting burned.

A more supportive energy flows on November 8 as the sun, Saturn, and Neptune align, bringing a peaceful, open-minded, and supportive energy to your social life. New opportunities arrive, and your brilliant imagination helps you build something real out of a dream. You’re also thinking back to October 19 as Mercury, currently retrograde in Scorpio, connects with Pluto on November 9, digging up deep secrets. Changes have been taking place in your social life, and the news you’re receiving—which has perhaps come to you after a delay—opens your eyes to a new reality. This is also powerful for your beliefs and spirituality; your vision for the future is evolving as Mercury meets the sun while on its retrograde journey on November 11.

Mercury retrograde is famous for delays and miscommunication, so take things slow and give yourself a break. Don’t rush through things because information will continue to be revealed this month: Pluto is the lord of the underworld, and there are many secrets down there that Mercury in Scorpio, the sign of the detective, won’t give up on finding.

Take a step back this month during Mercury retrograde with a little meditation.

Keep your secrets close to you this November!

A little clear quartz could help with miscommunications during Mercury retrograde.

As frustrating as communication might be during retrogrades, an important climax in a conversation that’s been brewing arrives with the full moon in Taurus on November 12. Full moons are a critical moment of release, and Pisces, you are getting something off your chest! This is a productive, action-packed full moon as warrior Mars connects with lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius, encouraging you to fight for your dreams and rally others to be on your side.



You’re thinking back to October 14 and 15 as Mercury connects with the planet of responsibility, Saturn, and the planet of fantasy, Neptune on November 13. You are revisiting conversations with friends, rethinking how you all can restructure things, and you’re reimagining your goals, wishes, and future plans. This may be a tricky time for travel, but if you don’t mind getting a little lost, this could bring you a wonderful break from your usual routine and show you things from a brilliant new perspective. November 13 also finds the sun, our source of vitality, mingling with Pluto, the lord of the underworld. We’re confronted by the inevitability of change and are invited to release the past and embrace transformation.

Venus clashes with your ruling planet Neptune on November 14, finding you wrestling with disappointment. You don’t want to believe something is true and though you could probably delude yourself, this is a potent time to realize what’s truly meaningful to you. Somewhere along the line, you may have betrayed yourself by doing something you were unsure about or being too flexible with a boundary you should have held more strongly. Have you been letting someone in who doesn’t deserve it? Have you been saying yes to assignments you don’t have time or energy for? Now’s the time to recognize what you do want and swim toward your dream, Pisces! A romantic energy may flow at this time, too—that said, don’t believe everything you hear, and certainly don’t make any promises or commitments at this time.

Having well-defined boundaries—and sticking to them—is important for your wellbeing. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise!

Keep your head clear with a good night’s sleep. Write down your dreams the next morning—they might hold answers to questions that have been rolling around in your mind.

Write down your long-term goals and intentions, and keep them near you so you don’t forget about them.

Action planet Mars enters fellow water sign Scorpio on November 19, bringing a boost in energy. Soon after, communication planet Mercury ends its retrograde on November 20; between Mars in Scorpio and Mercury turning direct, travel and communication will begin to flow much more easily until Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow period on December 7.



Sagittarius season begins on November 22, finding the sun fully illuminating the sector of your chart that rules fame! The sun brings a burst of regenerative energy into your career, and this is a fantastic time to bask in the spotlight. Your unique voice is receiving recognition, and some accolades may come your way. November 24 is an especially lucky day for your career as a new cycle of popularity and abundance begins with Venus meeting Jupiter. That said, November 24 does bring unexpected news and perhaps a separation of some kind as Mars opposes Uranus in Taurus. Fortunately, blessings arrive in your social life as Venus enters Capricorn on November 25. Venus in industrious Capricorn is a marvelous opportunity to network in your career. At the same time, this is a special moment for your romantic relationships, as the intellectual connection you share with partners will receive a boost.

November 26 brings the new moon in Sagittarius, beginning a new cycle in your career. You may feel unsure during this time about where you envision yourself in the future, but now is the time to dream big! Just because a goal is hard to imagine achieving today, doesn’t mean it can’t happen for you, and this new moon in courageous Sagittarius is exactly the time to brainstorm and visualize yourself achieving your goals. Keep in mind, though, that you may be especially tired during this new moon, so be sure to get some rest.

If you want some career inspo, here’s some reading material from a former executive at Uniqlo and Levi’s.

Take some time to reconnect with yourself as you think about your future. These mindfulness cards could help you get into the daily habit of checking in with yourself.

This pillow spray could be useful as you focus on recharging during the new moon.

Your ruling planet Neptune ends its retrograde on November 27 and also finds you low on energy. On the upside, you’re in an especially imaginative mood, which is perfect for the new moon in Sagittarius, so long as you don’t get down on yourself for not seeing the outcomes you want already. November 28 finds Mercury connecting with Neptune, kicking conversations from November 13 back up; Venus also connects with Uranus on this day, creating an exciting, effervescent atmosphere in your social life. Exciting news arrives and you’ll break out of any ruts you’ve been in. The month wraps up with Mercury connecting to Saturn on November 30, again bringing you back to November 13 and finding you restructuring plans that were taken apart by Mercury retrograde. Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in December!