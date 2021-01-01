Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, January 2021

Capricorn season is all about wealth and security for you, dear Sagittarius. Capricorn is a materially minded earth sign that’s all about building strong, supportive structures. You’re thinking about the support systems in your life, especially the ones that keep you fed, clothed, and comfortable. Money isn’t everything of course, but having access to what you need is very important! As an abundant Sagittarius, you love to be generous with the world, and you can’t do that in all the ways you’d like if your finances aren’t in order. This is a great time to work out a budget and to get creative about how you can bring in more security and increase your wealth, especially as brilliant Mercury in Capricorn mingles with magical Neptune in Pisces on January 1. Information about hidden resources may come your way on January 4 as Mercury meets Pluto in Capricorn—intriguing!

Mars enters Taurus on January 6, giving you the stamina and focus you need to tackle your to-do list, complete projects, or even get a new gig. This is a great time to rethink your schedule, habits, and your wellness routine. Messenger planet Mercury enters quick-witted Aquarius on January 8, boosting your mental acuity. Venus enters Capricorn on this day, too, bringing financial blessings and gifts your way! Also on January 8, the sun connects with Neptune, encouraging a sweet and sentimental atmosphere.

Venus connects with Mars and Mercury meets Saturn on January 9, making for an especially creative and playfully competitive energy in your career, although you’re also settling rules and boundaries, especially around communication—perhaps limiting your screen time or letting friends know the best way to get in touch with you from now on. An optimistic and open-minded energy flows as Mercury meets your ruling planet Jupiter in Aquarius on January 11, bringing some exciting news or opportunities. Unexpected information arrives on January 12 as Mercury clashes with Uranus in Taurus: This is also likely to bring an abrupt change in plans or find you receiving information that changes how to approach things. Uranus is the planet of unpredictability and it is very active this month!

The new moon in Capricorn on January 13 marks a fresh start in how you handle finances. It’s a great time to look at your budget and think about new streams of income. Obstacles around communication take place on January 13 as Mars clashes with Saturn—take it slow, right now is all about the long-term strategy, not forcing things to happen. You’re a great sales person, Sagittarius, but leave the pitch at home today. Listening will get you further than talking at this time.

But that doesn’t mean you won’t have any fun: Venus connects with Uranus on this day, bringing fun and lightness, putting people in a flirty and experimental mood, and inspiring you to take a break from your usual routine to enjoy yourself. Uranus ends its retrograde on January 14, which is likely to shake up your schedule. You may find yourself suddenly kicking a habit! Also on this day, the sun meets Pluto, marking a new beginning in how you handle money and power.

January 17 is the most noteworthy day of the month as Jupiter clashes with Uranus. Jupiter (your ruling planet) is all about opportunity and growth, while Uranus is the planet of surprise and innovation. Incredible breakthroughs and innovations may take place at this time. For you, Sagittarius, this is transforming the way you communicate and understand the world. A big renovation or invention may change how you approach your daily life. A big shift in your routine is also likely.

The sun enters Aquarius on January 19, bringing information as the sun illuminates the communication sector of your chart. Mars meets Uranus on January 20, creating an impulsive atmosphere. A project may be wrapped up much quicker than you expected. January 23 is busy: Mars clashes with Jupiter, Venus connects with Neptune, and the sun meets Saturn. Mars’s clash with Jupiter may find us with short tempers, but it will also help us get things done quickly: For you, Sag, information will be moving at an incredible speed at this time. You’re famous for being blunt—so be very kind and considerate about what you say right now!

Some sweet energy flows as lovely Venus mingles with dreamy Neptune, inspiring sensitivity, creativity, and generosity. It’s a wonderful time to make art. You may find yourself romanticizing the past: Enjoy your walk down memory lane, but remember that today is just as sweet, too! Important boundaries around communication are set today as the sun meets Saturn.

The sun clashes with Uranus on January 26, putting people in a freedom-seeking mood and finding you switching up your routine. Changes in plans take place. The full moon in Leo lands on January 28, stirring some drama to your social life, and bringing a situation concerning romance or a creative project to a culmination.

Venus meets Pluto on January 28, which is sure to be an intense moment. Sweet Venus is the planet of love, beauty, money, and value, while Pluto is the lord of the underworld, the planet of power and control. A huge shift around how you manage what’s valuable to you takes place. You’re not accepting less than you deserve from anyone, dear centaur! Also on this day, the sun meets Jupiter, inspiring an optimistic attitude—big ideas are shared. This is a busy time for communication.

The month wraps up with Mercury retrograde! Starting on January 30, many of the plans and ideas that have been brewing since January 14 will be revisited and reworked. Mercury retrograde ends on February 21, but until then, be mindful about miscommunications and delays, avoid starting new projects, signing contracts, traveling, or making important purchases. This Mercury retrograde may bring you long lost messages—you’re likely to learn some very interesting things! You may reconnect with siblings if you have them, find yourself revisiting an old neighborhood, or going to spots that you may have forgotten about. Double check your communications before you send them, not only for typos, but to make sure you’re indeed sending it to the right recipient!

Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in February!