Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, June 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

As the sun saunters through Gemini, themes concerning cash, security, and value are on your radar, dear Taurus. Each year, Gemini season offers you time to reflect on your relationship with money, and inspires you to be vocal (Gemini is all about communication) when it comes to getting your needs met.

Videos by VICE

This year, Gemini season comes with especially fantastic opportunities as Venus (your ruling planet, which is currently in your sign and making you feel especially sexy!) connects with power planet Pluto (currently in fellow earth sign Capricorn) on June 2. This is an especially marvelous time to travel, but even if you’re staying home, heart-opening and mind-broadening experiences will come your way. This is also an especially passionate time for romance. Venus is all about affection, and Pluto’s job is to go deep, making this a potent time for intimacy. Venus is the planet of beauty, but Pluto knows everyone has flaws—don’t be afraid to be yourself, dear Taurus. Under this sky, deep bonding takes place and superficial attraction is meaningless. If you have a big zit, don’t cancel that date—anyone who can’t love you during a breakout isn’t worth your time!

The new moon in Gemini lands on June 3, wiping the slate clean in your finances and making this a great time to set a new budget. Communication kicks up a notch as Mercury enters Cancer on June 4, not only bringing plenty of messages your way, but also boosting your intuitive abilities. Chatty Mercury in nurturing Cancer is patient, thoughtful, and empathetic, but it can have a hard time expressing what it wants; finding the right words can be hard. Between the new moon in Gemini and Mercury entering Cancer, I want you to reflect on how you communicate your needs and what you can do to support yourself in asking for what you want. Mercury connects with rebellious Uranus, which is currently in your sign, on June 7, finding you saying something unexpected! A eureka moment arrives.

Your ruling planet Venus enters Gemini on June 8, creating a dynamic energy for abundance! Gifts are coming your way. It’s a fantastic time to lavish yourself and enjoy your five senses. Gemini loves to banter and flirt, so as sexy Venus spends time in this air sign, you’re going to feel especially charismatic. Just watch out for a bit of confusion—especially in your social life—as the sun in Gemini squares off with hazy Neptune in Pisces on June 9. That said, a generous and fun energy will flow as the sun opposes Jupiter in Sagittarius on June 10; just try not to over spend since the mood is very indulgent! Also watch out for big egos, they’re everywhere under this cosmic alignment.

Mars in Cancer makes a harmonious connection with Neptune in Pisces and opposes Saturn in Capricorn on June 14, and Mercury does the same on June 16. This bodes well for your social life, but blocks in communication also takes place. On one hand, you’re feeling inspired to meet people, but on the other hand, not everyone will be feeling it, and arguments—especially about beliefs—may take place. Saturn is the taskmaster of the zodiac and it symbolizes authority, so you might find as Mars and Mercury oppose it, your higher-ups are rejecting your plans and ideas. Work this energy wisely by saving an important ask for another time and checking in with yourself about how responsible and mature you’re being in your own life. I know I just suggested that you ask for what you want, but if there was one time this month that silence would be golden, it’s now—practice your listening skills instead. Listening is one half of communication, after all!

Also on June 16, Jupiter squares off with Neptune, which complicates things. Jupiter is the planet of more, more, more, and Neptune is the planet of fantasy and delusion. Don’t let your imagination run away from you. Its crucial you stay down-to-earth at this time. Frustration about what you feel someone, or a group of people, owe you may come up. You may be let down about what a community is lacking. Things could be extremely dreamy and creative right now, but again, Jupiter, expands whatever it touches, and Neptune rules delusion and paranoia, so knowing what’s real right now isn’t so easy.

There’s a full moon in Sagittarius on June 17, brightly illuminating a very sensitive sector of your chart and finding you reflecting on intense themes like sex, death, and taxes. Full moons are always emotional, but this one is especially tiring, so make space to unwind. Full moons are all about release, and this one finds you letting go of the past in a major way. Endings are taking place, but you’re ready for it—a new adventure awaits.

Saturn mingles with Neptune, offering support, especially in your social life, and Mercury meets Mars, bringing the start of an exciting conversation your way on June 18. Just watch out for quick tempers as Mercury and Mars oppose Pluto on June 19. Big arguments can take place as people fight for power and sensitive, emotionally charged issues like jealousy are prodded. Be gentle, my bovine bud. Perhaps keep your phone off for the day. Be especially mindful during your commute! Pay close attention to the ideas and conversations that arrive beginning June 20 through the start of Mercury retrograde on July 7—these topics, specifically concerning your home and family, your neighborhood, and your communication stye, will be major themes during the retrograde until July 31.

Neptune retrograde begins and the sun enters Cancer on June 21, making this a fantastic time to connect with people. Neptune’s change in direction finds you especially eager to connect with groups and communities that share your vision and dreams for the future, and this is a fantastic time to get involved in activism or charity.

Cancer season finds you busy socializing, and, as is the theme for the month, expressing yourself! Your ruling planet Venus opposes Jupiter on June 23 and squares off with Neptune on June 24, creating an especially whimsical and romantic energy—just try not to over-indulge since the energy is especially luxurious! Mercury enters Leo on June 26, finding you thinking and talking about your home and family life. If you’re looking to move or rearrange things in your space, Mercury will help you plan—just remember that a retrograde is coming up! The sun connects with wild Uranus on June 27, and you’re craving freedom. Thrills are in the atmosphere and you’re in the mood to experiment. Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in July!