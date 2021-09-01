Monthly Horoscope: Taurus, September 2021

The sun in Virgo brings plenty of fun and celebration your way. There’s a flirtatious atmosphere igniting the spark in your relationships or connecting you with a crush! It’s a fantastic time for romance and creativity: Your good mood finds you seeing beauty and inspiration everywhere.

Some frustration may arise on September 2 as Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces: Mars is the planet of action, and Neptune is the planet of fantasy, so any moves made at this time may not land! There may also be an air of laziness, indifference, or confusion. A much more focused energy arrives on September 4 as Mercury in Libra connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The atmosphere is great for getting work done, progressing conversations in your career, and generally making plans.

Your ruling planet Venus, currently in Libra, squares off with Pluto in Capricorn on September 5, stirring up insecurity, envy, greed, and power struggles. You may feel that you need a total transformation in your life at this time, or eager to cut ties with anyone or anything you’re not totally passionate about—especially relationships where you feel smothered! Mars connects with Pluto on September 6, bringing a boost of confidence as you end partnerships or situations. September 6 is one of the busiest days of the month, astrologically! Venus also connects with Jupiter on this day, bringing you good luck, especially concerning your career and popularity. Mercury also begins its pre-retrograde shadow period, which means many of the conversations that begin now will be revisited when Mercury retrograde begins on September 27.

We also have a new moon in Virgo on September 6, which marks the beginning of a new journey for you in love, creativity, and enjoying life! This is a great time to pause your busy schedule and enjoy your friends and family, and simply have fun! A new romance may begin, or new desires may be explored with your already established partners. You may get inspiration for a new art project, and you’re in an experimental mood as the sun connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Your ruling planet Venus enters your opposite sign Scorpio on September 10, activating the relationship sector of your chart! This is a fantastic moment to connect with your partners or meet someone new. If you’re not looking for love, this aspect still bodes well for connecting with charming people and expanding your social life.

Mid-month brings some ups and downs: Plans may fall flat, or there may be some general confusion and disappointment on September 14 as the sun opposes Neptune. Things will turn around soon, though! Mars also enters Libra on this day, helping you get organized at work and inspiring you to initiate some wellness routines to boost your productivity and wellbeing. The sun mingles with Pluto on September 16, bringing a burst of passion and excitement! Some grumpy energy may return as Venus clashes with Saturn on September 17, and stress at home or in your personal life may find you feeling especially tense, but things ease up as Mercury connects with Jupiter in Aquarius on September 20. This is a much better day for communication, as people are feeling open-minded and generous.

There’s a full moon in Pisces on September 20, bringing a situation that’s been brewing in your social life to a climax! You may decide to exit a social circle or move away from a friendship, or a goal or project you’ve been working on may be fulfilled. This full moon in dreamy Pisces could find a wish of yours coming true!

Mercury clashes with Pluto, revealing important information and finding you diving deep into some research. An intense conversation could change everything! September 22 also brings the equinox and the sun enters Libra, finding you busily tackling your chores, organizing your workspace, and focusing on wellness. This is a great time to rework your schedule, kick a bad habit, or try a new routine—not just for productivity’s sake, but also for your overall wellbeing, like meditation or physical activity.

Your ruling planet Venus opposes Uranus on September 23, which could bring some shake-ups to your relationships. Partnerships with rigid people may be especially rocky at this time, but your relationships with folks who value independence and experimentation get a dose of excitement! You’re in the mood to try something new, craving novelty.

You’re hard at work as Mars connects with Saturn on September 25, and it’s an excellent time for productivity and long-term planning—but Mercury retrograde in Libra begins on September 27, which could find your schedule turned upside down. Astrologers recommend avoiding contracts, important purchases, and traveling during Mercury retrograde, but it’s still a fine time to slow down and relax, and finish paperwork that’s been sitting on your desk for weeks. Mercury retrograde ends on October 18.

The sun connects with Saturn on September 29, inspiring confidence in boundary-setting, and finding you feeling comfortable in leadership roles. While Saturn is all about maturity and responsibility, September ends on a fun note as Venus clashes with Jupiter on September 30! Plenty of fun takes place, and good vibes flow at home and in your relationships—just watch out for over-indulgence! Take things slow and enjoy yourself.

Good luck this month, Taurus, and see you in October!