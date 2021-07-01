Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, July 2021

The sun in Cancer is lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, making it an exciting time to connect with friends and join groups and communities that share your passions and interests. Cancer is a creative and intuitive water sign, and this is a wonderful moment for you to reflect on your hopes and dreams for the future, and to imagine how they will become a reality.

That said, difficulty managing stress at work may arise as Mars in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius on July 1—it’s crucial that you take a break and avoid burnout. You’re a helper, Virgo, but if you say “yes” to every request that comes your way, you won’t have time for yourself. Saturn’s favorite word is “no,” and it’s important that you use it at this time. As Mars opposes Saturn, you may decide to leave a gig or drop a project, or perhaps you’re thinking about how to reorganize your schedule, or concentrating on kicking bad habits and old patterns. Unexpected opportunities arise as Mars clashes with Uranus in Taurus on July 3, but it’s so important you pace yourself. Prioritize rest!

You’re meeting exciting people on July 5 as the sun connects with Uranus: Uranus loves to experiment, and as it connects with the sun, you find yourself eager to take risks and try new things. Your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Gemini, clashes with Neptune in Pisces on July 6, finding you revisiting frustration and confusion that took place during last month’s Mercury retrograde.

Neptune is the planet of fantasy, but also of delusion, and as it makes a tense connection with your ruling planet, logical Mercury, it’s important to stay grounded instead of jumping to conclusions, and to gather all the data before making a move. The further we get from last month’s retrograde, the more sense we’re making of things. You’re continuing to collect information, and it would be wise to connect with your partners about anything you’re both confused about in your relationship. Rather than trying to resolve the situation immediately, take time to brainstorm and experiment with solutions before committing to anything. Basically: Take things slow, take a light approach, and be patient about how ambiguous or confusing things might feel at the moment.

Venus in Leo opposes Saturn on July 6: Again, Saturn’s favorite word is “no,” which is too bad, because all Venus wants is to be pampered! Rejection is in the air, people are in a grumpy mood, and you might feel irritated that you’re not getting quality time to relax, or that you’re being pestered or thrown off balance at work. We’re all itching to break free from limiting circumstances as Venus squares off with Uranus on July 8, and surprising news or unexpected conversations may change your perspective on things.

New friendships are formed during the new moon in Cancer on July 9, and it’s a potent time for wish making and daydreaming—you’re a doer, not a dreamer, Virgo, but this new moon urges you to reflect on your deepest hopes. It’s also exciting for your social life, and you may be connecting with new groups or organizations about the hobbies or causes you’re passionate about.

Mercury enters Cancer on July 11, encouraging you to network and meet new people, and Mercury connects with Jupiter in Pisces on July 12, creating an especially optimistic and open-minded atmosphere that’s fantastic for connecting with folks. Venus and Mars meet on July 13, inspiring a fun atmosphere—make time to rest and relax, as carving out down time is a great way to work with this energy. The sun connects with Neptune on July 15, finding you and your partners connecting on a deep, emotional, and spiritual level. Fantasies and wishes are explored.

The sun opposes Pluto in Capricorn on July 17, kicking up power struggles and drama in your social life. Are you feeling like a person or group of people are trying a little too hard to influence your behavior or manipulate you? Now is the time to say goodbye.

The energy shifts on July 20 and surprising news and eureka moments arrive as Mercury connects with Uranus. This is an exciting time for adventure! The mood is experimental and open-minded. Venus enters your sign, Virgo, on July 21, finding you feeling especially charming and attractive! This is a great moment to introduce yourself to people. You might be in the mood for a makeover or shopping spree.

Leo season begins on July 22, finding the sun illuminating a very private sector of your chart. This is a moment for you to catch up on rest and spend quality time with yourself. Leo season is also a wonderful moment to lean into your spiritual practice and do shadow work, like exploring your subconscious! Even though Leo season encourages you to slow down, there will still be plenty of activity in your relationships, if you choose to engage! Also on July 22, Venus opposes Jupiter, bringing an especially fun energy to your partnerships. The mood is hugely generous—just try not to over-indulge. If you’re interested in someone, this is probably a day you’ll want to circle on your calendar, as some exciting reveals or shifts take place.

The full moon in Aquarius arrives on July 23, which may find you releasing a project or ending a gig. This is a powerful full moon for breaking a bad habit! It’s also a great time organize your space and toss out any clutter. Mercury and Neptune connect on July 24, boosting the intuitive and spiritual connection in your partnerships, but intense conversations may take place as Mercury opposes Pluto on July 25. Secrets are revealed, but be mindful of people who try to control conversations or tell you how to think.

Mercury enters Leo on July 27, helping you reconnect with your inner voice. Again, make time to rest, as your busy brain needs a break! Jupiter re-enters Aquarius on July 28 after a brief stint in your opposite sign Pisces, which may tempt you to add more items to your to-do list…just remember the lessons you learned earlier this month about saying no! Don’t over-schedule yourself and make time for wellness: Take some walks in nature and meditate. Edit your wardrobe and eat nourishing meals.

Grow the standard of care in your everyday life, not the number of responsibilities you add to your already full plate. The month wraps up with Mars opposing Jupiter before entering Virgo on July 29, and the mood is highly competitive and passionate, so watch out for arguments. As Mars enters your sign, you’re feeling a big boost in energy, ready to tackle the goals you have set in front of you!

Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in August!