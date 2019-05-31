Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, June 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Gemini season is a busy time of year for you, Virgo, especially in your career and your public life, and exciting opportunities to show off your creativity and innovative ideas arrive on June 2 when Venus in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn. It’s easy for you to succeed at something when you’re passionate about it, and you’re especially “in the zone” right now.

As a Virgo, you’re focused and responsible, but tapping into creative inspiration isn’t always easy—but once you do, your organizational skills make you even more successful. And let’s not forget about love: Venus in sensual earth sign Taurus connects with fiery Pluto in lusty Capricorn on June 2, which is sure to turn up the heat…that is, if you’re not afraid of depth and intimacy. The vibe is sexy, but intense!

There is a new moon in Gemini on June 3, which activates the sector of your chart that rules your reputation and legacy, asking you questions like: What do you want to be remembered for, and are you sure you want to post that thirst trap? You struggle with whether to be raw and real or polished and PR-approved, dear Virgo, but this new moon is in the sign of the twins—so you can be both! You can be authentic and smart about what you broadcast, and if you’re on searching for a promotion, this new moon is a brilliant time to plant seeds.

Your ruling planet Mercury enters Cancer on June 4 and connects with brilliant Uranus in Taurus on June 7, finding you in the mood to network and connect with new groups, clubs, and organizations. Exciting news comes your way as sweet Venus enters Gemini on June 8, bringing you rewards and recognition. You’re charming everyone at work, and it’s an effective time to boost your following on social media—just keep things light and don’t start any super important conversations right now because misunderstandings abound as the sun squares off with Neptune in Pisces on June 9. On one hand, things is a magically creative time, but on the other, messages are garbled, and some paranoid, lazy, or sneaky moves could be made! So don’t make any promises, and take everything you hear with a gain of salt. This is a perfect time to meditate and focus on your spiritual life. This isn’t a good time for the “what are we” conversation in your relationships, since Neptune has no idea what the heck is going on.

The sun opposes Jupiter on June 10, which will find you reflecting deeply on where you’ve come from and where you want to go—not to mention who you are now as you stand in-between your roots and your legacy. Mars is currently in nurturing, protective water sign Cancer, lighting up the friendship sector of your chart and inspiring you to connect with people. On a deeper level, you’re also inspired to change the world, feeling motivated to achieve your visions of what the future should look like. A boost in creativity and intuition in these ambitious endeavors and in your social life arrives as Mars connects with Neptune on June 14—however, Mars will also oppose Saturn on this day, which finds you facing limitations in your relationships, wanting to have more fun, and generally, confronting authority figures, rules, and obstacles.

Mercury connects with Neptune and opposes Saturn on June 16, bringing a boost in creativity but some frustrations and limitations, specifically in your communications. Don’t plan an important discussion for this day. Jupiter, the planet of growth and abundance, also squares off with Neptune on June 16, which is deliciously magical for your relationships, but it’s also profoundly complicated because there’s so much idealism and even delusion in the air. Anything is possible…but is that really a good thing? It’s important to find ways to stay grounded and avoid paranoid thinking or being tricked or manipulated. If you believe that we create our own reality, this is an important time to focus on the positive and be clear about your boundaries.



There’s a full moon in Sagittarius on June 17, shifting your focus to your home and family life. This busy full moon asks you to find a balance between your life in public and private. Full moons are emotional periods, and this one finds you especially sensitive about the past. Don’t ignore these feelings—examine them and bring them to the surface so you can process and release them! As a Virgo, you’re in pursuit of self knowledge, so don’t avoid the opportunity to examine the history of you and your family. Ask for help from a trusted friend or counselor if it’s hard for you to process these things on your own. This is a lovely time to energetically cleanse your space.

Saturn connects with Neptune and Mercury meets Mars on June 18, creating a proactive and supportive energy in your relationships—but watch out for power struggles as Mercury and Mars oppose Pluto on June 19. People have short tempers at this time, so be careful of drama in your social life and in your love life, too. Tension that’s been brewing beneath the surface comes to a head; passive aggressive behavior isn’t so passive anymore!

Mercury enters its pre-retrograde shadow period on June 20, so take note of conversations that come up between then and the start of the messenger planet’s retrograde on July 7; these topics will come up for review during the retrograde, which lasts until July 31. Neptune retrograde arrives on June 21, the same day Cancer season begins. Neptune retrograde finds you pausing in your relationships, and you’re feeling a big boost of empathy and nostalgia, and perhaps some unease as you wonder how others feel. People are hard to read at this time, but Cancer season is a great time to network as you’ll be meeting plenty of people to hang out with!

Venus opposes Jupiter on June 23 and squares off with Neptune on June 24, which brings a whirlwind of feel good vibes—just don’t forget about your responsibilities! A big boost of passion is in the air, and people just want to feel good, but do your best not to overindulge. Your ruling planet Mercury enters Leo on June 26, boosting your intuition and finding you discussing secrets and other hidden things. Exciting travels and opportunities come your way as the sun connects with Uranus on June 27. Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in July!