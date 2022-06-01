Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, June 2022

The sun in Gemini illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, making it an exciting time to stand in the spotlight! You may be receiving recognition or reward for your hard work, and this is a poignant moment to bring attention to the projects you’ve been working on. Emotionally, Gemini season finds you reflecting on your legacy, what you want to be remembered for, and what you want to do with your influence and power.

With your ruling planet Mercury retrograde over the last few weeks, communications may not have been moving as quickly as you like in the realm of career, travel, education, or publishing, but as Mercury retrograde ends in Taurus on June 3, miscommunications and delays finally clear up! Saturn retrograde in Aquarius begins on June 4, finding you reorganizing your workplace or your schedule. You may be rethinking how you commit your time and energy and reworking how things are structured in your day-to-day routine.

Videos by VICE

Mercury in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn on June 10, inspiring an atmosphere of creativity and transformation! Late night philosophical conversations can leave you a changed person at this time, dear Virgo. Venus meets Uranus in Taurus on June 11, perhaps bringing you some unexpected good news, maybe from afar. You could be in a thrill-seeking mood at this time, and exciting experimentation or adventure can take place! Your ruling planet Mercury enters Gemini on June 13, kicking up conversations about your career. News, contracts, and paperwork about your work are a focus at this time.

The full moon in Sagittarius takes place on June 14, highlighting a need for a healthier work-life balance as your attention gets pulled to home and family and away from Gemini season’s focus on career. You could be letting go of the past in some significant way, gaining closure or a greater understanding of your history. You might be moving or simply rearranging your space. It’s a great full moon for donating items you no longer need, and for generally cleansing your space and creating a sense of openness in your home.

June 16 finds the sun connecting with Saturn and squaring off with Neptune, in your opposite sign Pisces. The sun’s supportive connection with Saturn inspires a productive atmosphere at work, but collaborative projects may face a confusing hurdle or two as the sun squares off with Neptune. Be mindful about people’s insecurities, and be gentle with yourself, too. A fantasy may not be playing out as imagined, but with the sun’s helpful connection with Saturn, a solid solution can be found! With focus and flexibility, forward motion can be made.

Scheduling issues arise on June 18 as Venus squares off with Saturn: You may have to reject invitations or find that coordinating schedules is difficult at this time. But Venus mingles with Neptune on June 19, inspiring an easygoing, open-hearted atmosphere: Things may fall into place, just not in the way you planned or expected! Venus’s connection with Neptune may find you connecting with someone particularly enchanting or inspiring, and this can be an especially lovely time for communication and connection. Big ideas are shared as Mercury connects with Jupiter on June 20, boding well for your career, and exciting conversations with people who are eager to invest in you may take place.

A passionate energy flows as Venus connects with Pluto on June 21: This is a powerful time to connect with romantic partners or focus on creative self-expression. Cancer season begins on June 21, shifting your focus to your social life, and you may be feeling especially glamorous as Venus enters Gemini on June 22. Venus in Gemini bodes well for your reputation and could bring great rewards your way!

An awkward issue is smoothed over as Mars in Aries connects with Saturn on June 27, and Neptune retrograde begins on June 28, activating the relationship sector of your chart. Neptune’s retrograde in Pisces may find you and partners in a day-dreamy mood, and over the next few months, a reexamination of your beliefs or wishes takes place. A great growth spurt can take place as the sun squares off with Jupiter on June 28: This is a powerful period of expansion, and a decision may need to be made about the growth that’s taking place, especially concerning money and future plans.

June 28 also brings the new moon in Cancer, finding you reconnecting with friends or entering a new social circle. This is a lovely new moon for making wishes: You may have a powerful sense that things are changing and progress is being made, and imaging what tomorrow will bring can make you feel especially inspired. This new moon also finds Venus connecting with Jupiter, bringing a dash of luck to your work, career ,and finances! The mood is especially generous and open-hearted.

Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in July!