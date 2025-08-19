Moon Phase for Today: August 19, 2025

If you got a chance to look up at the sky early this morning, you might have noticed a sliver of the moon still visible above. The current moon phase is known as a waning crescent, which occurs immediately before the new moon.

It is the last phase of the lunar cycle, when the moon slowly loses its illumination from the sun. In other words, to our view here on Earth, the moon appears to grow smaller and smaller. Right now, the waning crescent moon is at 14% illumination. Only the left side of the moon is illuminated.

Videos by VICE

This moon is also currently situated in the sensitive astrological sign of Cancer. Here’s everything you should know about today’s moon.

Current Moon Phase: August 19, 2025

Today’s current moon phase is a waning crescent in Cancer. It is the last phase of the lunar cycle, which ends this weekend when we reach the new moon at 0% illumination. Currently, the moon is 25.88 days old. For reference, the lunar cycle lasts for 29.53 days.

According to Moongiant, the best time to view the waning crescent moon is just before sunrise in the western sky. Right now, the moon is at 14% illumination and losing more light each day, so you might have to look extra hard to see it.

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon phase is the phase that directly follows the last quarter moon and precedes the new moon, during which the moon’s illumination drops below 50%. This phase occurs when “the moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the Sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve,” NASA reports.

It makes sense, then, why we refer to this moon as a “crescent” for its shape.

Waning Crescent Moon in Cancer

Not only is today’s moon a waning crescent, but it is also situated in the water sign of Cancer. Astrologers label this zodiac as emotional and nurturing.

According to AstroSeek, when the moon enters Cancer, you might feel a bit more sensitive than usual. Specifically, you might find safety in your home and family life.

“You may be prone to emotional fluctuations; you should learn to forgive and forget in order to avoid depression from thinking too much about things,” AstroSeek reported. “Your perception of the world can be very subjective; try to create a certain distance without being bitter. Due to your rich emotional manifestation, you can create a real sense of belonging in the world.”

When the moon enters Cancer, there’s often an evident shift in our emotions, triggering reflection and, oftentimes, even nostalgia. You might find yourself processing traumas you thought you’d already worked through, or you might need a bit more reassurance than typical—both of which are valid.

Waning Crescent Symbolism

As the crescent moon surrenders its light and closes the lunar cycle in preparation for the new moon, we, too, must let go of control and find closure. You might feel yourself resisting change or holding tightly to something or someone that isn’t serving you. Now is the time to loosen your grip and let your life unfold naturally.

A waning crescent moon symbolizes wisdom, introspection, rest, and surrender. Carve out time for yourself this week, as we move closer to the new moon and a new lunar cycle, when the renewed energy will provide the prime time for manifestation.