About a year ago, AI began outpacing human writers on the internet. For every one article written by a real-life, blood-bag of a meat puppet, slightly more than one was written by a machine. Don’t get all twisted up about “slightly more than one” article; it’s fractions, my friends.

read it and weep. no, really – credit: graphite

The Internet’s Turning Into an AI Content Factory—And Fast

The news was broken when Graphite published a study showing that AI-written articles surpassed human-written articles by a small margin in November 2024.

Videos by VICE

“We find that in November 2024, the quantity of AI-generated articles being published on the web surpassed the quantity of human-written articles,” reads the report.

“We observe significant growth in AI-generated articles coinciding with the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022. After only 12 months, AI-generated articles accounted for nearly half (39%) of articles published. The raw data for this evaluation is available here.”

The authors randomly selected 65,000 English-language articles using Common Crawl. The criteria for the articles reviewed were that they were at least 100 words long and were published between January 2020 and May 2025. To determine whether they were AI-written, the authors used Surfer’s AI detector.

According to the study’s authors, most of these AI-written articles, though, don’t appear in either Google or ChatGPT. “We do not evaluate whether AI-generated articles are viewed in proportion by real users, but we suspect that they are not.” The authors didn’t speculate on why they weren’t, or for what purposes a largely invisible, AI-written article might be created.

Although the rise of AI-written articles (I’m not calling it content, darnit) was swift, it also plateaued relatively quickly. “While AI-generated articles grew dramatically after ChatGPT launched, we do not see that trend continuing,” the study’s authors wrote.

“Instead, the proportion of AI-generated articles has remained relatively stable over the last 12 months. We hypothesize that this is because practitioners found that AI-generated articles do not perform well in search…”

Well, that’s one thing we humans can still do better than machines.