MrBeast Wants to Buy TikTok Along With a ‘Bunch of Billionaires’

Jimmy Donaldson, who you might better know as the mega-popular YouTuber MrBeast, seems to have a genuine interest in buying TikTok, the short-form video platform.

Donald Trump repeatedly talked about banning TikTok during his first stint as president. He even went as far as to sign an executive order “on addressing the threat posed by TikTok.” Trump eventually got his wish after the House and Senate passed a bipartisan bill banning the app in 2024. It was signed by then-President Joe Biden, and eventually stamped with the US Supreme Court’s seal of approval.

Videos by VICE

It was “saved” by Donald Trump at the beginning of his second term after some truly embarrassing ass-kissing on TikTok’s part, knowing full well that the direct way to Donald Trump’s heart is through bribery or ego-stroking.

MrBeast Wants to Buy TikTok

TikTok is owned by a Chinese company called Bytedance, and is, therefore, a major national security risk—or so we are being told by American politicians of every ideological stripe as the rest of us roll our eyes and do a big, showy jerk-off hand gesture in response.

While TikTok’s ass-kissing essentially provided them a temporary stay of execution, the app’s ultimate fate in the United States remains unclear. Enter MrBeast and his enormous wealth racked up from churning out videos that gingerly walk the line between entertaining and dystopian.

He’s joined up with a group of investors and plans on throwing a bid at TikTok soon. He’s going to have stiff competition as every billionaire hoping to add a Vehicle for propaganda to their portfolio is dying to get their hands on the app used by half of America and has entranced all of Gen Z.