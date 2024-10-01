Mules Transport Supplies in Hurricane-Ravaged North Carolina

Relief efforts are underway in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which caused widespread destruction in its path. In North Carolina, mules are being used to transport supplies to communities impacted by the storm.

Mountain Mule Packers is an organization that trains people and military units on how to use mules for pack trains across tricky terrains. Working with Cajun Navy 2016, a nonprofit search and rescue organization, it’s using its pack animals to transport goods to communities isolated by heavy flooding and downed roads in some of the state’s remote areas.

One of the first areas they focused on was Weaverville, NC, which saw life-threatening flooding and a failed water treatment plant. According to the group, each mule can carry up to 200 pounds, so they’re bringing supplies like insulin, food, water, and diapers. For an area that is completely cut off due to damages, the ability of these mules to stockpile so much in transport provides a major service to the area.