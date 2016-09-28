MUNCHIES Presents: Edible Schoolyard NYC

Edible Schoolyard NYC was founded in 2010 with the vision of bringing Alice Waters’ edible education program to New York City public schools. ESY NYC adopts Waters’ hands-on approach to food, health, and the environment by implementing a programme that promotes gardening, cooking, and eating together into schools’ everyday curriculums.

Students are encouraged to make real connections to what they are growing and eating, empowering them to develop healthy habits that will last a lifetime.

In this episode of MUNCHIES Presents, MUNCHIES host Frank Pinello visits the Edible Schoolyard NYC program in East Harlem, New York to see the program’s seed to table educational experience at work.

