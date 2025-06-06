muscle-worship-is-fueling-a-dark-eating-disorder-epidemic

It looks like discipline. It looks like “health.” But behind the glossy gym selfies and protein shake posts is something more complicated—and in many cases, more dangerous.

A growing body of research is calling attention to a new form of disordered eating fueled by social media’s obsession with muscularity: muscularity-oriented disordered eating, or Mode.

Unlike traditional eating disorders that focus on weight loss, Mode is centered on building lean muscle, often at the expense of mental and physical health. The behaviors tied to Mode include obsessive macronutrient tracking, rigid dieting, overuse of protein supplements, constant muscle checking, and, in some cases, steroid use.

It’s most common in young men, but not exclusive to them.

Muscles aren’t just for athletes anymore—they’re an aesthetic, a brand, a social currency. Influencers and supplement companies have turned shredded bodies into lifestyle content, and platforms like Instagram and TikTok are flooded with “fitspo” that’s more about angles and algorithms than actual health.

According to a 2023 study in the Journal of Eating Disorders, this constant exposure is fueling body dissatisfaction and disordered eating patterns, especially among young adults trying to chase the muscle ideal.

And users are following the script. One U.S. study found that more than 80% of male college students reported using protein powders or shakes, while over 50% used creatine monohydrate. Even more concerning, 82% of anabolic steroid users in the study were also college-aged men.

None of this comes without a cost. Overloading on supplements has been tied to gut problems, metabolic issues, and even exposure to heavy metals, because, hate to tell ya, that protein shake might come with a side of lead. But the mental toll might be worse. Mode is linked to anxiety, depression, and full-on social isolation.

One study found that some guys felt crushing guilt just for missing a workout or eating something “off-plan”—not because they’d fallen behind, but because it made them feel like they’d failed entirely.

While Mode affects men more frequently, women aren’t immune. In some studies, women experiencing Mode reported higher rates of anxiety, depression, and social isolation. The condition has also been documented globally—in places like Canada, Iran, and across the U.S.—suggesting this isn’t just a Western phenomenon but a broader public health issue.

It’s time to stop pretending every shredded torso online is just the result of “hard work.” Recognizing Mode as a legitimate form of disordered eating is a crucial step in creating a more inclusive, evidence-based understanding of fitness.

Until then, social media’s endless highlight reel of muscle culture may keep doing real harm—under the banner of health.