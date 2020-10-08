Watch Music for Beirut’s Benefit Show on Noisey’s YouTube Channel This Weekend

The Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon (CCCL) needs your help. The Beirut-based not-for-profit organization has treated over 1,740 young patients with cancer, for free, with an incredible cure rate of 80%. But ever since the horrific explosion in Beirut on August 4 which killed 192 people and injured thousands, the CCCL has taken on more and more patients. In order to help them so they keep successfully serving and providing essential care to Lebanese children in need, we’re teaming up with Music For Beirut to host a benefit livestream on Noisey’s YouTube channel.

Tune in on October 11 at 8 p.m. EST for an absolutely stacked broadcast featuring dozens of music’s most promising acts. Here’s who we have performing in alphabetical order: Abhi The Nomad, Abir, Annika Rose, Ash Leone, BabyJake, Blake Rose, Dounia, Drumaq, Ella Vos, Emily Vu, Evann Mccintosh, Gavin Haley, Gia Woods, Jensen McRae, Jesse Gold, John K, Jon Waltz, Lexi Jayde, Mishaal, Playyard, Rence, Ruby Red, Slush Puppy, Thutmose, Wafia, Zach Matari, and Zola Courtney. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon (CCCL) and you can donate now at MusicForBeirut.com. The show will be broadcasting below and on Noisey’s YouTube page.