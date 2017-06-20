Mussels and Clams in Spicy Tomato Broth Recipe

Chef’s Note: The ‘nduja in this recipe is made in house. You can purchase pre-made ‘nduja at the store or market. The preserved lemon in this recipe is made in house. You can purchase preserved lemons at the store or market.

Servings: 1

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients



½ cup ‘nduja

1 tablespoon fennel seeds

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 tablespoon chopped shallots

½ tablespoon chopped preserved lemon

½ cup|125 ml white wine

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoon tomato sauce

12 clams

12 mussels

¼ cup|60 ml lobster broth

¼ cup|60 ml vegetable broth

chopped parsley, to garnish

Directions

In a stainless sauté pan render the ‘nduja and ground fennel over medium-high. Once the ‘nduja is rendered, add the garlic, shallots, and the preserved lemons. Cook them for 3 minutes. Add the lemon juice, mussels, and clams to pan. Cook them for 2 minutes, then add the white wine and tomato sauce. Reduce the white wine to thicken the broth. Once the white wine is reduced, add the lobster stock and vegetable stock, then cover the sauté pan to create steam. Cook the mussels and clams for about 5 minutes or until all the shells are open. Serve in a hot bowl. Finish the mussels and clams with a pinch of fennel pollen and chopped parsley on top. Serve with 2 pieces of grilled bread rubbed with garlic.

From Chef’s Night Out: Bestia

