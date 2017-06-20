Mussels and Clams in Spicy Tomato Broth Recipe

Chef’s Note: The ‘nduja in this recipe is made in house. You can purchase pre-made ‘nduja at the store or market. The preserved lemon in this recipe is made in house. You can purchase preserved lemons at the store or market.
Servings: 1
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
½ cup ‘nduja
1 tablespoon fennel seeds
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
1 tablespoon chopped shallots
½ tablespoon chopped preserved lemon
½ cup|125 ml white wine
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoon tomato sauce
12 clams
12 mussels
¼ cup|60 ml lobster broth
¼ cup|60 ml vegetable broth
chopped parsley, to garnish
Directions
- In a stainless sauté pan render the ‘nduja and ground fennel over medium-high.
- Once the ‘nduja is rendered, add the garlic, shallots, and the preserved lemons. Cook them for 3 minutes.
- Add the lemon juice, mussels, and clams to pan. Cook them for 2 minutes, then add the white wine and tomato sauce. Reduce the white wine to thicken the broth.
- Once the white wine is reduced, add the lobster stock and vegetable stock, then cover the sauté pan to create steam. Cook the mussels and clams for about 5 minutes or until all the shells are open.
- Serve in a hot bowl. Finish the mussels and clams with a pinch of fennel pollen and chopped parsley on top. Serve with 2 pieces of grilled bread rubbed with garlic.
