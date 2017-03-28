MUTEK 2017 Announces Lineup Including Daphni, Aurora Halal, Robert Henke, and More

After 17 years, the organizers of MUTEK have decided to switch things up for the popular Montreal electronic festival’s 18th edition. Typically held at the beginning of June, this year the event will move to late summer, and take place August 22-27 at various venues across the city.

MUTEK have also announced the first wave of artists playing, and as you would expect, it’s stacked with left-field Canadian and international talent. The week kicks off with a special multi-hour performance by Daphni, aka Dan Snaith of Caribou, and Red Bull Music Academy will present two nights of music featuring Aurora Halal, Sarah Davachi, Marie Davidson, Deathprod, Fis, and others.

Videos by VICE

The lineup also includes Detroit Swindle, Harvey Sutherland, Kara-Lis Coverdale, Kuniyuki Takehashi (aka Koss), Murcof, Robert Henke, Rroxymore, and Zip, with more acts to be announced in coming weeks.

Head over to the festival’s website for more information and watch a short preview video below.

Max Mertens is on Twitter.