My Chemical Romance Accused of Being Demons, Fans Say ‘We Are So F—ing Back’

One surefire way to regress My Chemical Romance fans back to the 2000s is to unironically and confidently accuse the band of being in league with demons. That’s the plot of the latest viral TikTok moment in the nostalgic emo scene, anyway.

One TikTok user who goes by the handle @zaylousforjesus made these accusations based on video footage from My Chemical Romance’s August 9 show in New Jersey. Mr. ForJesus apparently makes content centered around Christianity, which several people in the comments of his MCR video claimed was not satirical (read on for the plot twist, however).

The video claims that Gerard Way “morph[ed] into a demon mid-performance at his concert a couple days ago.” It also included the disclaimer, “If you didn’t see it, trigger warning, and if you’re easily scared, click off the video right now.”

Now, My Chemical Romance being accused of Satanic influences is really nothing new. However, I can’t say I’ve ever seen someone claiming video evidence of Gerard being a reptilian lizard demon. That being said, this is possibly the funniest thing I’ve seen in my two decades of being a My Chemical Romance fan.

My Chemical Romance accused of being demons by christian tiktoker

The TikTok video includes footage of Gerard Way on the jumbotron, possibly at MetLife Stadium, where he allegedly morphed into a demon and back again. TikToker @zaylousforjesus overlaid his image with the footage to explain his theory.

“This is what he looked like,” he said, showing the image of Way on the screen. “Yes, this is that same man complete[ly] morphing into a demon – a reptilian – if you will. This is what he morphed into and we see this a lot with these celebrities [and] these musicians on stage.”

He continued, “They will somehow trigger a – alter ego? And then they will morph.” He then showed the jumbotron video for context, adding, “But it was twice! I don’t know if ya’ll saw [that] initially, he morphed, he went back to himself and then he morphed again at the end of that little clip. And we see these things happen so often.”

The kicker is that @zaylousforjesus then admitted he wasn’t familiar with My Chemical Romance at all. “I don’t know any songs by him,” he said. “What I do know is I believe he makes, like, heavy metal music and that rock star type of stuff. We know that demons heavily influence that kind of music – all music – but for sure that kind of music.

“So, if you are listening to this and you – you know, you should probably stay away from things like this because when people start to morph into demons, that means that they are being inspired by demons, if not an actual demon.”

Accusations confirm what fans knew to be true: “We are So F—ing Back”

For My Chemical Romance fans, this accusation just confirms that the band is as iconic as ever. One fan commented on the original video, “MCR being accused of being demons. We are so f—ing back.”

Another fan posted a response on Instagram claiming the accusation feels like “an elaborate comedy bit.” They added, “This comes off the heels of uninformed MCR casual fans trying to offload their tickets to the band’s tour after learning of their elaborate stage production with political undertones on their highly successful new stadium tour,” ending with a succinct, “Go touch some grass, please.”

Plot twist: An apology from the original creator

On August 15, @zaylousforjesus posted another video on TikTok about the My Chemical Romance demon accusations. Only this time, it was an apology.

“Okay, My Chemical Romance fans, I am sorry,” he began. “Y’all are coming at me right now, I was not familiar with y’all game. My bad, apparently he did not morph into a demon, alright, chill.”

He then revealed, “The video was satire, I’m scared of y’all, don’t beat me up.” He continued, “Listen, I can admit when I’m wrong. And if I’m wrong right now, I will say that I’m wrong. Y’all don’t have to come for me like you’re coming for me right now, I’m fighting for my life in the comments section. If [Gerard Way] is a good guy like you say he is, I apologize.

“I was trolling at first, but now I sincerely apologize,” he said. Then, he seemingly doubled down on his original theory. “I will say, the clip was what the clip was, I did not alter the clip. We’ve seen this with other stars and other celebrities and things like that. We have seen it with them [My Chemical Romance] as well, so I was just talking about what I was seeing.”

Still, he offered another apology “If that is not the truth,” giving fans a good natured “my bad, chill, calm down.” But then backtracked with “for real you do need to stop idolizing weird people, I don’t understand why you guys idolize these people. Hey, do your thing, just leave me alone.”

A flip-flopping apology, but a noble response to what seems to be a wild ride in the comments section. MCR fans are certainly devoted. Although, it’s true that Gerard Way and the rest of the band are legitimately good people. Still, maybe give Mr. ForJesus a break, his heart’s in the right place.

