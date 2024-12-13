My Favorite World Premiere Happened During the Game Awards Pre-Show, and I Need More People to Get Stoked on It

Look, we can all agree that The Game Awards was much better than anticipated. Normally, it feels like nothing more than a blatant advertisement for us to get excited about games we’ll likely forget about before the night ends. But yesterday? Some certified bangers dropped. And that’s why I’m upset that Ninja Gaiden Ragebound was relegated to the pre-show announcements.

You Could Say It’s ‘Blasphemous’ That ‘Ninja Gaiden Ragebound’ Was Only in the Pre-show Hype

It’s been far too long since Ryu Hayabusa has been in the spotlight, and it looks like he’s bringing a friend this time around. Developed by The Game Kitchen, the same development team behind the excellent Blasphemous franchise, Ninja Gaiden Ragebound looks like a step in the right direction for the franchise. After Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z came and went without much fanfare, the franchise had sat dormant for roughly 10 years.

According to the official teaser trailer on the PlayStation YouTube channel:

“Our story begins when Ryu Hayabusa journeys to America to honor his father’s will. While he is away, the barrier between the human and the demon worlds suddenly shatters, unleashing a terrifying army upon the Hayabusa Village, which now faces an unprecedented threat in Ryu’s absence. To stand against this new threat, Kenji Mozu, a young ninja from the Hayabusa Village, rises to the challenge!”

While I would pay just about anything for a new 3D entry, a return to form is more than acceptable to me. From its teaser trailer, it looks like the majority of our time will be in the shoes of Kenji Mozu, and I’m fine with that. What I’m not fine with is why this only got showcased during the pre-show sizzle reel.

To be fair, we got a new Onimusha. A new Okami. And plenty of other spectacular reveals yesterday. But, damn, if I’m not the most hyped for this. The original Ninja Gaiden kicked my teeth in when I was younger, and once again when I was older. I’m hoping this does the same thing but with even more impressively animated sprite work.