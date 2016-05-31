Bug Out Over Necro Deathmort’s Minimal Synth Jams and Electro-Doom Weirdness on ‘The Capsule’

My mama always said life is like the Necro Deathmort oeuvre—or at least she would have, had she been more interested in electro-doom weirdness than boxed confectionary. From phat-riffing industrial metal to beat-centric techno bangers, you never know what you’re going to get with these guys . The London-based duo of A. J. Cookson and Matt Rozeik formed in 2007, more by accident than design, when the three-piece psychedelic doom band they’d been playing in proved to be “going nowhere slowly”.

Not realizing their next project was going to produce anything of substance either, they christened it with a tongue-in-cheek very metal moniker and thought no more of it. Since then, Necro Deathmort have put out a sprawling array of albums, cassettes and EPs, and have made a name for themselves in the underground as highly respected, genre-straddling sonic explorers (even if that name is a pretty silly one that basically means “Death death death”).



Their latest album, The Capsule, is out June 3, and marks their first for Rocket Recordings, home to heavy and heady releases by the likes of Gnod, Goat, Teeth Of The Sea, Hey Colossus, and Shit And Shine. Another evolutionary curveball, The Capsule begins with a bubbly passage of feedback-drenched robotic Krautrock and includes a nastier segment of sinister buzzing noises and tormented howling that brings to mind grim scenes from Event Horizon, Alien or (my own personal favorite) The Cube. Even so, the record’s overriding emphasis is on calmer and more abstract dronescapes, buoyed by the pair’s conscious decision to avoid using big, obvious beats or “anything that’s easily identifiable”.

Noisey caught up with Matt to get the lowdown on The Capsule (which is now available for preorder) and rummage briefly through his MP3 collection.

