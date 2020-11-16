Couple Recreates Scenes From ‘Money Heist’ in Pre-Wedding Photoshoot

Nothing says “I love you” quite like a Money Heist-themed pre-wedding photoshoot. Well, at least for this couple in the Philippines.

In the photos, Andrew Rolio, 28, and Inez Jade Quial, 28, are seen in the iconic red jumpsuits and Salvador Dalí masks, carrying fake guns as they recreated scenes from the Netflix drama series.

The shoot was headed by Filipino photographer Hafid Caballes and took place at the Temple of Leah in Cebu City, Philippines, which resembles the Royal Mint of Spain where show’s heist takes place.

Photo: Courtesy of Hafid Caballes, PIDOGRAPHY​​

Long before their engagement, the couple knew they wanted to do something different for their pre-wedding photos.

“I always wanted an out of this world theme. I don’t really like the usual romantic dreamy vibes for a prenup shoot because I think that there will be more of that ‘theme’ during the actual wedding itself,” Roilo told VICE.

In fact, Rolio initially suggested a Bonnie and Clyde theme but Quial wasn’t familiar with the film.

“One day, while I was watching Netflix, an idea came to mind about having a Netflix-inspired prenup. And of all my favorite Netflix movies and series, Money Heist stood out,” he said.

The costumes from the series reminded the couple of hazmat suits worn by frontliners in the fight against COVID-19, another reference the couple — both healthcare workers — appreciated. Quial is an OB-GYN in Cebu while Rolio is a critical care unit nurse based in London. They acquired props for the photoshoot with the help of families and friends, while Rolio ordered the costumes from Amazon.

“Honestly, we initially felt anxious regarding the photoshoot because we didn’t know what to expect and whether or not the team will be able to direct us properly in order to pull off the theme,” Rolio said.

But he said the team of 18 creatives they hired came prepared with a storyboard to ensure the photos would match up to the scenes as much as possible.

“What has started as anxiety turned into fun,” he said.

The couple even made a ‘save the date’ video for their wedding and it looks almost like a trailer for the series.

Photo: Courtesy of Hafid Caballes, PIDOGRAPHY​​

Waxing poetic about the show he loves, Rolio said, “I think Money Heist is the best example of how love can still bloom amidst adversities.” Talking about couples in the show Rio and Tokyo, and Stockholm and Denver, he added: “Their love flourished in the middle of the heist, in the middle of uncertainty. And like their love story, I can say that our entire wedding is also founded in uncertainty.”

They originally planned their wedding to be on Nov. 11, but due to the pandemic, they weren’t able to process the legal papers in time. Rolio was also unsure if he would be able to make it back to the Philippines from the United Kingdom for their wedding.

“But with God’s grace, I did. And I think that it is a good reminder to all that despite the pandemic, love will still continue to bloom.”

They now plan to get married on Nov. 25 in Cebu, but with the number of guests brought down from 150 to just 50.