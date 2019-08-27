Timothée Chalamet Takes the Throne in the Trailer for Netflix’s ‘The King’

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for its upcoming historical epic The King, and it promises public beheadings, battles, Robert Pattinson in armor, and Timothée Chalamet’s highly-gossiped-about bowl cut. Which is all to say, hell yes, all hail the King.



The King stars Chalamet as England’s Henry V in a historical epic that follows a young prince who takes the throne after his father’s death. The story is adapted from Shakespeare’s plays “Henry IV, Part 1,” “Henry IV, Part 2,” and “Henry V,” per IndieWire, in a screenplay co-written by Joel Edgerton, who also plays Sir John Falstaff. As if that casting wasn’t enough, Robert Pattinson plays Louis, the Dauphin of Viennois, while Lily-Rose Depp plays Catherine of Valois, Chalamet’s love interest both on-screen and IRL.

Videos by VICE

The movie is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 2. Its exact Netflix release date hasn’t yet been announced, but we can expect it sometime this fall. For now, you can watch the trailer here: