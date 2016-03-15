Two Words: Laser Windmill

The Dutch designers at Studio Roosegaarde bring art, technology, and nature together in seamless, high concept fashion. They’ve created a glow-in-the-dark “Smart Highway” that charges during the day to illuminate the road and interact with traffic information by night. With Waterlicht, the designers explored the poetry of water, creating a “virtual flood” to warn against rising ocean levels. In their most recent project, Windlicht, Studio Roosegaarde convey the beauty of green wind energy by connecting windmills at the windfarm at Sint Annaland in Zeeland with glowing green bands of light.

“Special software and tracking technology detect the windmill blades rotating at 280 kilometers per hour,” Studio Roosegaarde explains. “Visitors can tune into radio canal WINDLICHT FM 105.3 FM to hear the stories behind the artwork. Windlicht creates the missing link between the Dutch and the beauty of our new landscape.”

Videos by VICE

Studio founder and principal Daan Roosegaarde was apparently inspired by Kinderdijk, a village where a system of 19 windmills were built in 1740 to drain an area where the Lek and Noord rivers converge. For Roosegaarde, these windmills are a “perfect example of Dutch innovation”—one that could be linked to the modern green energy windmills. See Windlicht in action below:

WINDLICHT by Roosegaarde [OFFICIAL MOVIE] from Studio Roosegaarde on Vimeo.

Windlicht can be experienced for free on March 18/19 from 8:00 to 11:00pm. Click here to see more of Studio Roosegaarde’s work.

Related:

Meet the Dutch Designer on a Mission to Kill Smog

Go See a Sea of Lasers Flooding an Amsterdam Museum

Gaze Up at an Aurora Borealis Made from Advanced LEDs