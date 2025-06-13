‘New Baba Vanga’ Predicts Disaster Through Manga

July 5 may not be a good day for Japan. Manga artist and psychic Ryo Tatsuki has predicted that something awful will befall the country on that date, The Guardian reported.

Tatsuki first made the prediction in the 2021 edition of her graphic novel, The Future I Saw, the outlet reported. While some may not buy into the idea of psychics, Tatsuki has been right before.

Videos by VICE

In the 1999 edition of her work, Tatsuki foretold that there’d be a “great disaster” in March 2011, per the outlet. The country experienced a deadly earthquake and tsunami that month.

Travel Is Down After Psychic’s Eerie Prediction

Given that, people familiar with Tatsuki are treating her prediction as fact. So much so that travel bookings to Japan are down for July 2025.

Citing a Bloomberg Intelligence study, the outlet reported that average bookings from Hong Kong were down 50 percent year-on-year. Bookings between late June and early July plummeted by as much as 83 percent, according to the outlet.

According to The Daily Mail, travelers in China, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Vietnam are all now wary of heading to Japan, given Tatsuki’s prediction.

“It would be a major problem if the spread of unscientific rumors on social media had an effect on tourism,” Yoshihiro Murai, governor of Miyagi prefecture, said at a press conference, according to the outlet. “There is no reason to worry because the Japanese are not fleeing abroad … I hope people will ignore the rumors and visit.”

The outlet further reported that Tatsuki correctly predicted Freddy Mercury and Princess Diana’s deaths, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

When it comes to the latter prediction, the world has apparently not seen the worst of the health crisis. Tatsuki, the outlet reported, has suggested that the virus would return in 2030 to even more devastating results.

As for how she wants people to respond to her predictions, The Guardian reported that Tatsuki previously said, “It’s important not to be unnecessarily influenced … and to listen to the opinions of experts.”