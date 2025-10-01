New Found Glory Describe Forthcoming Album ‘LISTEN UP!’ as Anthemic and Hopeful

Legacy pop-punk band New Found Glory have announced their 11th album, LISTEN UP!, marking their first full-length offering in almost six years. The album is due on February 20, 2026, and the band has released the first single “Laugh It Off.”

This new album comes from a place of reflection for the members of New Found Glory, as they focus on “how lucky” they’ve been in the past 28 years since they formed. There’s a bit of nostalgia on the new record as they look back on almost three decades of music. Additionally, the forthcoming songs serve to inspire hope through both personal hardships and universal stressors.

“The overall message/theme of this album is to encourage hope through hard times, while also looking at the world as somewhat of a fly on a wall: seeing people’s fear, negativity, and stress about small things that only scratch the surface of what life will eventually – but bring in a hopeful way,” the band said in a statement.

“We want to encourage hope that the hard times will bring growth and strength,” they continued. “So the music is super fun and anthemic and loose feeling. We’re singing loud and proud about the scars and not in a pity party sort of way.”

The band further described the new album in their statement, noting the themes of nostalgia and reflection. “We’re looking back at the good ol’ days as reminders of all we’ve been through in life that led us to the people we are today,” they said. “Sonically the album has that juxtaposition too. It’s fun pop melodies mixed with the heavier, riffed songs.”

Guitarist Chad Gilbert also added his own statement about the album’s themes, saying, “We wanted to make something that really focused on how lucky we are. We’ve all gone through serious stuff in our lives, and I think the lyrics on this record are more meaningful and purposeful than ever. It’s a positive outlet that hopefully keeps people going.”

For Gilbert specifically, that “serious stuff” includes radiation treatment for a rare form of cancer he’s been battling since 2021. He had surgery and radiation in 2022 and 2023, but in August 2025 revealed that he would be undergoing treatment once again. Gilbert will likely share updates on Instagram as he has in the past while he balances cancer treatment and New Found Glory’s touring responsibilities.

In October, New Found Glory will be traveling to the U.K. for seven shows. They will be across the pond from October 10 until October 18. Meanwhile, fans have a brand new album to look forward to, as well as potential new tour dates in the future.

