New Images From Cancelled Batman Game Inspired by Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Leak

New images and information about a cancelled Batman Dark Knight game have been leaked online. Storyboards from the 2006 project were recently posted on Reddit. The leaked images show off an open-world Batman title that was meant to tie in with Christopher Nolan’s film.

Over on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, a series of storyboards from the infamous cancelled Batman video game surfaced online. The project was in development from 2006 and would have been released as a tie-in to Christopher Nolan’s 2008 film The Dark Knight. The title being made by Pandemic Studios Brisbane and would have been published by EA.

“Not to be confused with Monolith Productions’ Project Apollo from 2010. This game was being made by Pandemic Studios Brisbane around 2006–2008 and would have been published by EA. This game was supposed to include a huge open world and stealth elements. It would have had a couple of storylines and villains that weren’t in the movie. It was planned to be released around the same time as the movie in July 2008.”

Interestingly, user ‘TFA_Screamy_008’ goes on to explain that the open-world Dark Knight game was cancelled due to its engine having too many problems. “However, the game engine that was chosen by Pandemic caused a lot of technical issues and glitches, basically rendering it unplayable.”

Most of the information about this cancelled game has been known online for years. However, many of these storyboards have not been seen before. The leaked concept images from the video game show off scenes that took inspiration from scenes from Nolan’s Dark Knight film. To see more of the storyboards check out Lachlan Creagh’s website.

Cancelled Dark Knight Batman Game May Have Led to Pandemic Studios’ Closure

Another interesting tidbit about the cancelled project is that the 2008 Dark Knight video game might have also led to Pandemic Studios’ closure. According to the Reddit account that posted the leaks, EA had tried to save the game by delaying it. However, the game ultimately couldn’t be salvaged, and the studio was eventually shut down.

“Despite EA and Pandemic’s best efforts to save the game by delaying it to December to coincide with the release of the DVD and Blu-ray editions of the movie, and increasing Pandemic Brisbane’s workforce to 100 developers, it wasn’t enough. EA decided to cancel it two months before its planned December release date. Pandemic Brisbane was later shut down on Christmas Day.”

Of course, it’s important to take all of this with a major grain of salt. Although it’s not unusual for leaked storyboards to eventually make their way online. This is particularly common when a studio has been shut down for years. Plus details about this cancelled Batman video game have been reported on since 2016.

Regardless, it’s always upsetting when I am reminded again that we almost got a Batman Dark Knight open-world game inspired by Nolan’s film. Although, we did end up getting the classic Batman: Arkham Asylum game a year later in 2009. So at least there is that.