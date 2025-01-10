New York Is Passing a Law to Protect Online Daters

New York is cracking down on dating app scammers.

It’s not exactly news that online dating poses a few specific risks: most people are connecting with individuals they’ve never met before, and it’s easy to hide your true identity behind fake photos and profile information.

That fact has led to the rise of “romance scammers”, who create fake profiles to start online relationships with their targets. After building trust, they’ll ask their mark for money, claiming they need an emergency surgery, or that they’re in debt to loan sharks, or that they want to buy a plane ticket to finally fly out to meet in person.

As New York State Senator James Skoufis said, “Americans lose billions each year to scams, and dating sites are often used to target those looking to connect.”

This new law will allow dating apps to alert users if someone has been previously banned from the dating app. “Having this fuller picture can help New Yorkers make informed decisions about with whom they want to invest their time,” said Skoufis.

According to WKBW, the law will come into effect in February, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

So, if you’re a New Yorker looking for love on the apps this year, at least you’ll have an additional layer of protection (just don’t forget the other kind of protection.)