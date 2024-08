Longtime New Yorker writer Jeffrey Toobin was fired today, following an October VICE News report about his having masturbated on a video call between staff from the New Yorker and WNYC.

The news initially broke via a memo sent to staff at Condé Nast, which owns the New Yorker.

Toobin subsequently wrote that he had been fired.

