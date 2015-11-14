NFL to Increase Security at Stadiums in Aftermath of Paris Attacks

The NFL has announced that it will be increasing security efforts at all games this weekend following Friday’s terrorist attacks in Paris. In a written statement to reporters, the NFL said that its “robust” security presence and protocols have been “certified and designated by the Department of Homeland Security since 2008 as effective anti-terrorism technology.” Among the procedures are mandatory metal detectors, and several layers of “perimeter security” outside stadiums to prevent use or threats of explosives.

The events in Paris have prompted the NFL to consult with the FBI and DHS and both agencies say there are no known threats. Nevertheless, security will be increased.

In addition to our standard procedures described above, there will be an increased security and law enforcement presence both inside and outside stadiums in the parking lots of our stadiums this weekend. We have been in contact with clubs hosting games to reinforce our standard procedures and the league’s best practices.

Also included in the statement is a plea for fans to leave bags at home. “If it is essential to bring a bag,” fans must use a clear plastic bag, often available from stadium officials.

When VICE Sports reached out to the NFL last night for information regarding any additional security measures, the league replied simply “Security at our games is always at a heightened state of alert.”