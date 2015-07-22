These Photos of Ruined Houses in Gaza Show the Grim Consequences of War

This article appears in The Photo Issue 2015

All photos from 2014 by Grey Hutton, who is the photo editor of VICE Germany.

These homes in Al-Zana, Gaza, lie close to the border shared with Israel. The photographs were taken in September 2014 just after the end of the conflict that killed over 2,100 Palestinians—most of them civilians, according to the UN—and 70 Israelis. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) claims that over 500,00 Palestinians were displaced due to the fighting in Gaza. The majority of the homes in these pictures had been destroyed by Israeli tanks driving through them.

When lit with car headlights at night, the front rooms seem exposed, like empty theater sets in the darkness. My work from Gaza concentrates on the destruction of lives and homes, particularly the effects conflict has had on the children in the region.



–Grey Hutton