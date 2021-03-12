Nightmare Uber Rider Who Coughed On Her Asian Driver Will Turn Herself In to Police

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

The racial slur-spewing Uber rider who coughed on her Asian driver, then defended herself in a bizarre lingerie-clad appearance on Instagram, told police she plans to turn herself in.

The woman, who has been identified as Arna Kimiai, went on Instagram Live on Wednesday to explain her side of the story in a meandering and unapologetic tirade, wearing only a bra. As of Thursday night, the 24-year-old was still at large.

“We’re glad to hear that Ms. Kimiai intends to do the right thing and turn herself in to the nearest law enforcement agency, and we hope it happens promptly,” Tracy McCray, head of the San Francisco police department’s robbery detail, said in a statement to VICE News. “The behavior captured on video in this incident showed a callous disregard for the safety and wellbeing of an essential service worker in the midst of a deadly pandemic.”

Another passenger in the car when the driver was attacked, Malaysia King, has already been arrested by Las Vegas police on multiple charges, including assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy, and violation of health and safety code, according to police. The identity of the third passenger in the car is still unknown.

King, Kimiai, and a third passenger were seen on dashcam footage from March 7 assaulting and coughing on their driver, Subhakar Khadka, after he told them to wear masks.

Kimiai can be seen yelling “Fuck the masks!” and ripping Khadka’s mask off. She also calls him racist slurs and attempts to steal his phone. One of the other passengers also coughs on Khadka, saying, “And I got corona.” The attack happened on March 7 at about 12:45 p.m. in San Francisco, police said.

“When one community is being attacked, we are all being attacked,” an Uber spokesperson told VICE News in an email on Thursday. “We are shocked and saddened by the recent increase in anti-Asian hate, particularly when it affects a driver or rider.”

Khadka is from Nepal and has been in the U.S. for eight years working to support his family abroad. He’s been driving with Uber for three years. Early Uber investor Cyan Banister has created a GoFundMe to raise money for Khadka, and has raised nearly $65,000 so far, surpassing an original goal of $20,000.

“Like many of you, I saw the video of Subhakar’s assault and I was at a loss for words that people would treat someone the way the three women did,” Banister said on the fundraiser’s page. “I’m thankful that he had a dash cam on so he could record what happened to him.”

Banister is now looking for an attorney to represent Subhakar.