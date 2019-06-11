Nintendo Announces Sequel to ‘Zelda: Breath of the Wild’

After delaying Animal Crossing: New Horizons into 2020, Nintendo closed its E3 2019 presentation with a surprise confirmation that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is getting a sequel. Nintendo didn’t give much information about the game⁠—or any information, really⁠—and it’s expected to be quite a ways away.

The short clip of the game Nintendo showed followed Link and Zelda as they’re exploring a creepy dungeon and a wide shot of Hyrule, suggesting the ‘Breath of the Wild’ sequel will follow the original’s open-world design.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was released on March 3, 2017 on the Nintendo Switch and Wii U.