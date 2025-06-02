Nintendo Fan Fixes Ugly Switch 2 Game Box Design With Genius Idea

A Nintendo player came up with a creative solution for those looking to collect physical Switch 2 game carts. The fan-made box allows you to display your game’s artwork without having it obscured by a giant red border. If you aren’t a fan of the Switch 2 game box design, this is perfect for you!

Nintendo Fan Impresses Community with Beautiful Switch 2 Box reDesign

Screenshot: Reddit No-Specific4938, eridyon

Look, I haven’t been shy about my dislike for the Switch 2’s game box art. The giant red border at the top is an eyesore, and the game’s artwork is crushed with the wall of legal text on the bottom. This is especially apparent when you compare it to Nintendo Switch 1’s beautiful box. It’s a bit of a step backward. I still think Nintendo made this decision so that the average consumer wouldn’t mix up Switch 2 games with Switch 1. Regardless, I’m not a fan of it.

However, a poster on the Switch subreddit came up with the perfect solution for Switch 2’s game box conundrum. User eridyon showed off his custom Switch 2 game holders, which use cassette tape cases to replace the box. Just like the Switch 1, the custom case shows off the game’s beautiful artwork without cropping or obscuring it. And, yes, there is no ugly red border on the top. Now it’s been reduced to a perfectly sized Switch 2 logo on the upper-left-hand corner, which looks substantially better.

Screenshot: Reddit

The Nintendo community reacted to the new designs in awe. “This looks awesome, Nintendo should switch to this for their Switch games,” a user wrote. Another commented, “This looks so much better than what Nintendo is doing. Less plastic waste, and more appropriate for the content just being the cartridge itself. Nintendo should take notes.” Incredibly, eridyon also 3D-prints Switch 2 cartridge holders, which go inside the cassette tape cases.

Screenshot: Nintendo

One thing many players brought up was the fact that most Nintendo games no longer include an instruction manual. This is actually a good point! Most Switch boxes just hold a tiny cartridge inside, and nothing else. So, the box itself is a bit outdated in its actual design. Even more so when you consider Switch 2 is also now shipping physical boxes that just have “game keys.”

So, not only does the Nintendo Switch cassette case look better in terms of displaying artwork, it actually makes sense given the actual content it holds. That said, I also imagine Nintendo wouldn’t ever go to a case this small because they want a bigger box to show up more on store shelves. As much as I love the custom Switch 2 game box, I can admit it probably wouldn’t work as well in retail locations.

That said, this is still a pretty cool solution for those who don’t like the Switch 2 game box design. And the best part? It’s pretty much something anyone can do. You can find cassette tape cases for cheap online, and most Switch games’ box artwork is available online as a PDF or scan. So, if you feel like getting creative, we now have a solution for displaying our physical Switch games without the giant red borders.

