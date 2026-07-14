Nintendo May Be Considering a Switch 2 OLED Model

The latest industry rumors suggest that Nintendo Switch 2 might get a big upgrade in the next couple of years, though it would likely come along with a noticeable price jump.

Three Sources Suggest Switch 2 OLED Models Are Under Consideration at Nintendo

Screenshot: Nintendo

When the Nintendo Switch 2 was originally revealed, one of the biggest surprises for many gamers was that it would not feature an OLED screen. The LCD screen does look fantastic, but lots of tech enthusiasts were still hopeful for an OLED alternative.

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Although the launch SKUs were LCD only, there have been multiple rumors in recent months that an OLED version of the Nintendo console could arrive sometime in the near future. Those rumors are back once again, thanks to a new round of reporting.

The latest roundup of rumors comes from a new report by ZDNet Korea. In the report, Lee Ki-jong shares the following three claims, each from a different source, about a potential OLED model for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Note that a translation tool was used to translate from the original report:

“Nintendo is considering releasing a Switch 2 OLED with the resolution upgraded from HD (1280×720) of the Switch 1 OLED model to FHD (1920×1080), If the release of the Switch 2 OLED model is decided, there is a possibility that product development will begin at the end of this year.”

“Nintendo is considering applying rigid OLED to the Switch 2, but has not yet confirmed the release of the Switch 2 OLED due to the price difference compared to liquid crystal display (LCD) products.”

“Samsung Display will strive to supply Switch 2 OLEDs to Nintendo… the extent of the price increase for the Switch 2 resulting from the application of OLED is a variable.”

If Nintendo does end up releasing a Switch 2 OLED model, it would be very interesting to see what sort of price point the console would arrive at and if there would be any other upgrades to sweeten the pot. There were rumors that the original Switch would receive some sort of “Super Switch” edition for years and now it seems like the Nintendo Switch 2 may share that fate.

Be sure to check back soon for more Nintendo Switch 2 news and updates.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is available now. There is currently no official confirmation of or release date for an OLED model.