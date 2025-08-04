Nintendo Raised the Price of the Original Switch

Nintendo has seen some pretty solid success with the launch of the Switch 2, despite some issues keeping up with demand and the fairly high price of the console itself.

People unable to get the sequel console could at least bank on getting the OG Switch at a lower price, since Nintendo has been clear about its intention to continue support for it. As of yesterday, however, that option has largely gone out the window.

Last week, Nintendo announced that the price increase would go into effect on August 3rd.

“Pricing for the original Nintendo Switch™ family of systems and products will change in the United States based on market conditions, effective August 3, 2025. These include Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite and select Nintendo Switch accessories. Other Nintendo products, including certain Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, select amiibo, and the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo, will also see adjustments.

Pricing for the Nintendo Switch 2 system, physical and digital Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 games, as well as Nintendo Switch Online memberships, will remain unchanged at this time. However, please note that price adjustments may be necessary in the future”.

They didn’t reveal it then, but now that the date has passed, we have the answer. The original Switch will see an increase from $299 to $339. Meanwhile, the OLED Switch is going from $349 to $399, and the Switch Lite is going from $199 to $229.

I don’t blame anyone for looking at that and deciding to just leave the Switch alone in general. Of course, “market conditions” are pretty clear given what’s going on in the world. But in a weird way, this may work out for them. If you’re still planning on getting a new console, you might as well go for the Switch 2.

The OLED is the ideal version of the OG console, and it’s only about 50 bucks less than the Switch 2. At least with the new console, you get better performance with the backwards-compatible games and the new games made for it.

But again, I get why someone would elect to hang back a generation or step away altogether. It sucks for consumers that this is the world we live in. Hopefully (not likely), things will ease up soon.