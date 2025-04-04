Thanks to the Tangerine Tariff Tyrant, Nintendo Switch 2 Prices May Skyrocket Before Release

Well, it only took me a day to go back on being done with Nintendo Switch 2 stuff. Just as I was sitting down with an unnecessarily large bowl of cereal, reports started coming through that Nintendo is delaying US pre-orders to evaluate the tariff situation. So, of course, Dwayne put out the Bat-Signal for me (his exact words were “Nintendo King”), and now I have to go back on my promise.

I’m not happy about going back. You may not even be happy about it. Or you may not even care that I did. But if you do fall in the second category, I offer this topical Simpsons GIF (pronounced with a G not a damn J) to help ease the pain:

BUT YOU KNOW WHO TO BLAME FOR MY RETURN TO Nintendo SWITCH 2 STUFF, RIGHT?

Yeah, Big Cheeto Face deciding to take a dump all over everything. It’s bad enough that games will likely see an increase over this stuff, but the potential for the actual consoles to go crazy in price is real. All because the Toddler-in-Chief is just in there slapping buttons. I don’t know who has a more fragile ego: him or Walter White.

At any rate, hopefully, Nintendo can find a way to keep the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 the same as when it was previously announced. Fortunately, this pre-order delay won’t affect the actual release date. It absolutely sucks that we may have to pay more because of some political bullshit steeped in a tantrum.

We’ll keep an eye on things as they go. Just know that the price increase is a possibility and prepare yourselves accordingly. If you had launch plans, those might change. It puts a damper on an otherwise pretty cool set of reveals. But in the larger sense, maybe some people will get louder about the state of things. It would be wild for this to be a catalyst, but then again, no one gets louder than angry gamers. (Editor’s Note: Didn’t y’all know that gamers are the modern-day Templars? The 2025 Nintendo Switch 2 Resistance will rise!)