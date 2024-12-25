Nintendo Started Its Wild Holiday Sales, And There Are Some Discounted Behemoths You Should Be Aware Of

Nintendo isn’t a company that’s usually outshined in any way, shape, or form. If the PlayStation and Xbox are having hot holiday sales? Best believe Nintendo isn’t far behind! Sure enough, starting today (December 24, 2024), the North American eShop is hosting a major sale! It can’t be iterated enough that if there’s a first-party title you want to buy? Nintendo ain’t gonna lower the price but so many times in a year.

A Resetera member, Hero of Legend, was kind enough to compile some of the heavy hitters on offer! However, it’s always advisable to thoroughly check Deku Deals to see if a game you’ve been hoping to catch at a discount is available! So, let’s get into some of these Nintendo-centric deals!

nintendo eshop’s holiday deals

Yakuza Kiwami 25% off

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass 30% off

WarioWare Move It 30% off

Atelier Ryza 1 (+ Deluxe) 70% off

Atelier Ryza 2 (+ Deluxe & Ultimate) 65% off

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection (+ Deluxe) 40% off

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX 35% off

Fate/Samurai Remnant (+ Deluxe) 45% off

Darksiders 3 70% off

Destroy All Humans 70% off

Kingdoms of Alamur: Re-Reckoning (+ Fatesworn DLC) 65% off

Epic Mickey Rebrushed (+ costume DLC) 50% off

Wreckfest 60% off

Spongebob The Cosmic Shake 55% off (costume pack is 40% off)

Octopath Traveler 1 60% off

Octopath Traveler 2 50 off

Romancing SaGa 2 (the new remake) 20% off

Star Ocean: The Second Story R 35% off

LEGO Horizon Adventures 33% off (31% in Canada) (+ Deluxe for 29% off)

Gundam Breaker 4 Ultimate Edition 20% off (base game is back at 30% off)

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream (+ Premium) 20% off

Ni no Kuni 1 81% off

Marvel vs. Capcom 20% off

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection 25% off

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 (1-6) 67% off

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (7-10) 75 % off

Azure Stricker Gunvolt Striker Pack (1 & 2) 55% off

Dragom Marked For Death: Frontline Fighters 55% off

Vividlope 35% off

Omochapon 20% off

so, what’s good?

So, before I go over my personal recommendations for this Nintendo sale? I want y’all to know off the bat: I’m a strange dude. I like weirdo games. That being said, I can lob a softball to start!

Octopath Traveler 1 & 2: It’s no secret that this is one of the absolute best RPG duologies to come out in quite some time. The first Octopath is insanely good. The second? Otherworldly. Not only do you have diverse character classes, but each person tied to said class has an engaging, satisfying personal story to play through. Overall, the sprite work is unmatched, the music is sublime, and there are many secrets to uncover! If you haven’t played either Octopath — now’s the time while Nintendo’s feeling generous!

WarioWare: Move It!: Look, I’m a WarioWare fiend. Move It! is a return to form that made me feel an excitement for the franchise I haven’t felt since WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Party Games!. It utilizes its gimmicks well! You have a Nintendo Switch, so I know you enjoy a well-executed gimmick! Now, to be fair, your mileage may vary here. However, I’m a staunch lover of mini-game collections! (Mario Party demon, too.) If you’re a lapsed WarioWare fan (like I was), Move It! is the comeback you’ve been waiting for!

and, finally…

Monster Rancher 1 and 2 DX: This is purely a “cheesecake” pick, I’ll admit it. I’m so happy the Nintendo eShop included this lovely pair! …I realize now it’s also an “Old Man Pick,” so for my younger peeps, let me explain. Here’s my elevator pitch for Monster Rancher: it’s Pokemon if Pikachu could legitimately die after one too many Pokemon Leagues. You get your monsters, you feed, love, train, and intimately know your monsters, and then you enter them in tournaments against other monsters with the hope of winning some money! And eventually, they’ll die! Maybe naturally, maybe because you ran them ragged! Indeed, Monster Rancher is a cruel, oddly satisfying, unhinged series!