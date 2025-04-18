Nintendo Switch 2 U.S. Pre-Order Dates and Prices Confirmed – Joy-Cons Are Now $95

Following a delay due to tariffs, Nintendo has finally announced when American consumers can pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 in the United States. The Japanese publisher also revealed that they are going to be raising the prices of certain accessories. So, if you’re already mad about the $80 price tag on games, prepare to feel even more pain.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be available for pre-order at U.S. retailers starting on April 24. In a statement on the official Nintendo website, the publisher also seemed to address fan concerns about the console’s pricing. Surprise — they aren’t going to lower it. But the good news is that the cost of the console won’t be going up due to the global tariff situation.

“Retail pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 will begin on April 24, 2025. At launch, the price for Switch 2 in the U.S. will remain as announced on April 2 at $449.99, and the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle will remain as announced at $499.99. Pricing for both physical and digital versions of Mario Kart World ($79.99) and Donkey Kong Bananza ($69.99) will also remain unchanged at launch.”

The bad news is that certain Nintendo Switch 2 accessories are going to cost you more. “However, Switch 2 accessories will experience price adjustments from those announced on April 2 due to changes in market conditions. Other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future, depending on market conditions.” Nintendo ended the blog by “apologizing” for the delay and expressed hope that they could ease fans’ concerns about the console’s upcoming launch on June 5.

How to Pre-Order Nintendo Switch 2

Screenshot: Nintendo

Following the announcement, retailers were quick to put their Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order pages live. For your convenience, we have put together a list of the retailers that currently have a site you can pre-order from starting April 24:

While it’s a huge relief that the main console and games are not getting a further price increase, it’s also pretty wild that Nintendo had to backtrack on pricing they had already announced. If you’re wondering what the Switch 2 will likely cost you at launch, you’re in luck! Nintendo also gave us a quick breakdown of the pricing, which we’ll list below:

Nintendo Switch 2 – $449.99

– $449.99 Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle – $499.99

– $499.99 Mario Kart World – $79.99

– $79.99 Donkey Kong Bananza – $69.99

– $69.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller – $84.99

– $84.99 Joy-Con 2 Pair – $94.99

– $94.99 Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip – $39.99

– $39.99 Joy-Con 2 Strap – $13.99

– $13.99 Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set – $24.99

– $24.99 Switch 2 Camera – $54.99

– $54.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set – $119.99

– $119.99 Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector – $39.99

– $39.99 Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case – $84.99

– $84.99 Switch 2 AC Adapter – $34.99

– $34.99 Samsung microSD Express Card – 256GB for Nintendo Switch™ 2 – $59.99

switching it up

For those eagle-eyed fans, the Joy-Con is now a whopping $95. Yeah, that’s a lot of money for controllers—especially when you consider that the PlayStation 5 controller retails for $75 and, on the surface, looks like a heftier device. However, it’s hard to account for all the new features Nintendo is packing into the device.

Still, with the Nintendo Switch 2 already costing $450 to $500 and Mario Kart World priced at $80, some fans may look to hold off on buying any extra accessories—which is kind of crazy. Nintendo console launches have always been tied to families or groups of people playing. But the overall pricing might make this thing closer to an enthusiast device, at least in its first year.

While many are likely just grateful that the Nintendo Switch 2 didn’t get a further price increase due to tariffs, we can’t ignore that many fans have been outraged over the original pricing. The recent Mario Kart World Direct was literally derailed by fans spamming “Drop the Price” in the livestream. Well, Nintendo has responded—and they are, in fact, not dropping the price.