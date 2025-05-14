The Nothing Phone 3 Goes ‘All-In’ and Gets More Expensive. Think iPhone Prices.

Do you know Nothing? That is, Nothing Technology Limited, the smartphone maker? Nothing’s devices are known for their lack of bloatware, a stripped-down Android experience that prioritizes intuitive use and cleanliness of UI, and transparent cases that distinguish them from a sea of similar-looking bricks. And also, for a mid-range price.

Nothing CEO and founder Carl Pei, who also founded OnePlus before Nothing, said that for its upcoming Nothing Phone 3, the company was going “all-in.” That means “premium materials, major performance upgrades, and software that really levels things up,” he said during Google’s The Android Show: I/O Edition on Tuesday May 13.

And also, it turns out, a premium price.

more features, more money

During the short presentation, Pei mentioned that the Nothing Phone 3 will debut this summer for £800. Punched into a currency converter, that equals $1,065 USD.

Currency fluctuations mean the exchange range changes daily in small amounts, and a straight-up currency conversion doesn’t mean that the phone will cost that much in a different market.

For a variety of reasons, the same phone often costs noticeably more in certain countries. How much the Nothing Phone 3 will cost in the US, we don’t know yet.

The UK price is still useful for getting some idea of where Nothing sees the Nothing Phone 3 fitting into the market, and it shows that this breaks with the company’s past models that landed at around the $600 mark.

This will be a premium-priced phone with, as Nothing claims, premium materials and features. Pei even went as far as calling it the company’s “first true flagship smartphone.” We only wish for more details.

Pei held up a blurred-out Nothing Phone 3 in the presentation, so we don’t even yet know what it’ll look like. Given Nothing’s love for sticking out rather than fitting in, I’m expecting a doozy. The “Summer 2025” release feels so far away.