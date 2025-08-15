Walmart’s Got a Flash Sale on the Nothing Phone. Grab Yours Before It’s Too Late.

For those of you who are tired of the same old smartphone designs, who claim that they all look more or less the same, I enter the Nothing Phone lineup as evidence to the contrary. See those “patterns?”

Those aren’t designs or decorations on the case. They’re the internal guts of the phone showing through the clear body. Of all the smartphones on sale, there’s nothing out there that looks like a Nothing phone.

Right now, Walmart is having a flash deal on the Nothing Phone (3a) for $328. That’s $92 off its normal retail price. I have no idea how long this sale will be going on, so if you want to grab a unique, mid-tier phone for a budget-tier price, now’s the time.

You’ve got choices. I know I said the phone’s casing was clear, but there’s some color beneath the clear parts. You can choose from either white or black. That $328 gets you 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

These days, 128GB of internal storage is workable, but you have to be economical with offloading your photos and videos, because it’ll fill up reasonably quickly if you’ve got an itchy, frequently exercised shutter finger.

You can upgrade to a version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $358. That’s $111 off the retail price of this higher tier. For $30 more, it’s an absolute no-brainer to go for the higher-end version.

Apple owners would kill to be able to upgrade their RAM and storage for such little money. The only bad news is that the blue colorway is sold out for the higher-spec configuration (and not offered for the lower-spec configuration), and so you’re restricted to black or white.

Like any flash sale, the terminology implies that it’s only around for a short, unpredictable amount of time. If this deal tempts you, be like lightning and strike quickly.