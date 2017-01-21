Nottingham Forest Perfectly Execute a Devious Free Kick Plot

Unbelievable skill! @OsbornOn1 produces a moment of magic for @NFFC‘s winner at the City Ground. pic.twitter.com/BEvauctGev

— Football On 5 (@FootballOn5) January 21, 2017

Nottingham Forest, yes, is the home of Robin Hood. Steal from the rich, give to the poor—all that business. Well, thievery was on the docket again for Nottingham Forest, as midfielder Ben Osborn came up with a straight-up Machiavellian way to send the ball past the wall during a free kick. That’s some evil genius shit right there.

While taking a free kick with nearly two whole teams between him and the net, Osborn decided to get cheeky, and had a mate roll the ball back to him, tapped it up, and chipped it in. It was a two-touch masterpiece that surely he’s practiced before—but that didn’t dampen the surprise for everyone else. Just look at the Bristol City keeper. He looks like he was just pick pocketed by the prince of thieves. Because he surely was.