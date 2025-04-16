Now Is a Pretty Good Time To Buy This Trans Rights TTRPG Bundle

I won’t mince words, today sucks for trans people. A new ruling from the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom declared that a U.K. citizen’s legal sex should not be recognized based on gender identity, but sex assigned at birth. Thus, it appears “trans women will legally be classed as ‘male,’ trans men as ‘female,’ and nonbinary people as their birth-assigned sex” in the U.K., Them’s Samantha Riedel reported. Riedel wrote that the “full ramifications are still unclear” for the Supreme Court ruling, although it’s obvious the UKSC ruling is a major setback for trans rights across Britain.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of hard feelings are bubbling to the surface today for trans folks and their allies. For one, there’s the matter of Harry Potter, Hogwarts Legacy, and J.K. Rowling. Does engaging in Hogwarts Legacy fund anti-trans hate? Well, Rowling loves bragging about royalties from the Harry Potter series, so I’m inclined to think so. Besides, Rowling has spent most of today taunting various transgender women over the ruling, likely because she donated tens of thousands of pounds to the winning party, the anti-trans group For Women Scotland.

But I’d like to take some time away from Rowling and her fellow right-wingers, as there’s a matter that can provide great benefit to trans rights groups in the gaming sphere. You see, there’s currently an itch.io TTRPG bundle that offers tons of great games for cheap. All proceeds will go to help trans rights organizations in Ohio, as trans folks in the state are also suffering an onslaught of anti-trans legislation. There’s no time like the present to protect trans people around the world (and get some great tabletop games in the process).

You could help raise $100,000 for trans rights

“TTRPGs for Trans Rights — Ohio” features $1,766 worth of games, assets, and books from over 200 game developers, all for just five bucks. The bundle, which went live on March 31st, benefits trans advocacy group TransOhio and queer youth organization Kaleidoscope Youth Center. The bundle has currently raised over $55,600, with a $100,000 goal set.

So, what can you get from supporting the TTRPG for Trans Rights bundle? A lot. There’s Glitter Hearts, the perfect roleplaying game for superhero and magical girl adventures. MOURN brings classic boomer shooter fun to the tabletop experience. Last Hope promises a darker look at the magical girl genre, perfect for one to five players. And if you want a Scooby Doo-like roleplaying game, you can check out The Mystery Business, a non-combat d100 RPG where players “travel around exposing fake monsters and ending nefarious schemes,” all while trying to track the case.

My personal favorite addition is Toxic Sword Lesbians, an expansion pack for the iconic gay indie TTRPG Thirsty Sword Lesbians. This add-on is all about toxic yuri. Want your player characters and NPCs to be terrible to each other? This mod will let you. There are even “custom mechanics for experiencing body horror, monstrous hunger, and being put through an isekai timeloop.” Count me in. Ever since I heard about these custom rules, I’ve wanted to do a VTuber collab with Toxic Sword Lesbians and monster women. Now I’m planning on doing so thanks to this bundle.

Alongside these itch.io offerings, you can also snag Pathfinder Lost Omens: Grand Bazaar from Pathfinder creator Paizo. This PDF offers “multiple trans and nonbinary shopkeepers and other NPCs, perfect for slotting into any game,” the bundle states. So go ahead and grab a copy of the TTRPG for Trans Rights bundle while you still have time. The charity deal ends on May 2nd, and, again, it’s just $5 for a good cause.

In the meantime, here’s hoping a trans rights itch.io bundle launches to support trans folks in the U.K. If any interested creators or charities are working on such initiatives, drop me a line. You can reach me at: ana.wythe@savage.ventures