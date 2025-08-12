Octopath Traveler 0 on Switch 2 Looks Sharper Than Ever in New Screenshots

Octopath Traveler 0 is a major visual upgrade over previous games in the series, according to new screenshots. The side-by-side images also confirm that the Square Enix Switch 2 RPG is largely a remake of the Champions of the Continent mobile game.

Octopath Traveler 0 Gets Major Graphical Upgrade Over CoTC

Screenshot: Square Enix, Reddit Cheezystix1023

The biggest announcement at the July Nintendo Direct was, without a doubt, Octopath Traveler 0. While there was some confusion over whether it was a remake of the 2022 mobile game Champions of the Continent, many were excited for the new entry. However, new screenshots have not only confirmed that Octopath Traveler 0 is a reimagining of sorts, but that it’s a massive improvement over its source material.

The major graphical improvement was first discovered by eagle-eyed fans on the Octopath subreddit. An August 12 thread on the forum took side-by-side screenshots from the gacha mobile game and Octopath Traveler 0 on Switch 2, and the difference is massive. In the new remake, the game has been completely overhauled with new textures, lighting, and graphical effects. The jump between the two versions is pretty substantial.

Screenshot: Square Enix, Reddit Cheezystix1023

Interestingly, the new screenshots also give us a look at how much Octopath Traveler 0 borrows from the mobile title. While Square Enix was upfront with it being a “remake,” it was unclear how much of it would be different. The new side-by-side comparisons show many of the story beats being the exact same, just with vastly improved graphics.

Although to be fair, the Japanese studio has promised new stories, scripts, and characters. So there could still be a lot more content we don’t know about. This is based purely on the trailer.

Wait, It’s a Remake?

Screenshot: Square Enix, Reddit Cheezystix1023

In case you missed it, Octopath Traveler 0 is technically a remake of a 2022 mobile game called Champions of the Continent. Yeah, it’s still a bit complicated. In the marketing of Octopath Traveler 0, Square Enix avoided using the word “remake.” According to a press release, the Switch 2 RPG builds off the base CoTC mobile game.

“It features a new script with entirely new narrative elements, including new backstories for playable characters, as well as full voice acting that brings the many twists and turns home more effectively.” Although, at least based on these early screenshots, it appears the story shown in the trailer is pretty much an exact match for the CoTC gacha title.

Still, the graphical jump from Champions of the Continent to the new Switch 2 port is pretty impressive. Even comparing it to Octopath Traveler 2 on the Nintendo Switch, the new game looks like it has the best graphics the franchise has ever had to date.

Remake or not, I, for one, am excited for Octopath Traveler 0.