Is Octopath Traveler 0 for Switch 2 a Mobile Game Port?

Octopath Traveler 0 was the biggest announcement during the July Nintendo Direct. However, after the Partner Showcase ended, some players were confused about what the project actually is.

Is the new Switch 2 RPG actually a port of the mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent?

Is Octopath Traveler 0 an Offline Mobile Game?

As soon as the July Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase ended, many fans speculated as to what Octopath Traveler 0 actually was. After all, it looked suspiciously similar to the 2020 mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent. This, of course, led some players to speculate that it might actually just be an offline version of the mobile title.

Well, we don’t have to speculate any further, because Square Enix themselves have weighed in on the matter. Octopath Traveler 0 is a new game, but it’s essentially a port of the mobile game. It’s complicated.

Here is the developer’s description of the title: “If you played the mobile title, OCTOPATH TRAVELER: Champions of the Continent, the game’s setup may sound a little familiar. That’s because OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0 is inspired by story elements and gameplay ideas from that game.”

It sounds like Octopath Traveler 0 takes the core game and story of CotC, but has expanded upon them. Square Enix clarified that 0 also has a new script and plot.

“This new entry has been designed as a full-fledged console and PC RPG. It takes the acclaimed story from the mobile release but reworks it to add new story content. It features a new script with entirely new narrative elements, including new backstories for playable characters, as well as full voice acting that brings the many twists and turns home more effectively.”

It’s a New game… technically

Based on the game’s official description, Octopath Traveler 0 almost sounds like a hybrid port. Or it’s similar to a remake that builds off the original source material. Before you get skeptical, let’s not forget that The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask was essentially built off Ocarina of Time’s engine. And that’s one of the best games of all time!

Square Enix summed up Octopath Traveler, saying the project essentially combines the mobile game with a full-blown console experience.

“In short, it’s the best of both worlds — the amazing story and ideas of the mobile release combined with the gameplay and design that fans have come to love from the console and PC games. It doesn’t matter whether you played Champions of the Continent or not—you’re getting a new experience either way.”

So, to conclude, Octopath Traveler 0 is kind of a mobile port of Champions of the Continent? Except it’s also kind of not. I guess we’ll have to wait until the game launches on December 4th to see how much new Square Enix actually adds to it.

But at least for me personally, I’m treating it as a new game. To be fair, I never played the mobile RPG, so it basically is for me. Regardless, it’s Octopath Traveler on Switch 2, and that’s enough to get me hyped!