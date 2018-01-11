Okonomiyaki Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients

for the okonomiyaki flour blend:

2 cups|290 grams high gluten flour (bread flour works well)

½ cup|65 grams sweet potato starch

2 tablespoons + 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

1 ½ teaspoons nori powder

1 teaspoon guar gum

for the tempura crunchies:

1 cup|140 grams all-purpose flour

1 cup|130 grams cornstarch

1 (12-ounce|340-ml) beer

for the batter:

2 cups|259 grams okonomiyaki flour blend

1 ½ cups|375 ml water

4 large eggs

1 teaspoon salt

3 cups|270 grams green cabbage, shredded

for serving:

oil, for cooking

4 ounces|120 grams very thinly sliced pork belly

4-6 large eggs (for serving, on top of each)

½ cup|135 ml sweet-salty glaze (This Little Goat Went to Tokyo sauce)

¼ cup|60 ml Japanese style mayonnaise (Kewpie)

¼ cup|10 grams fresh cilantro, chopped

¼ cup|30 grams scallions, thinly sliced

tempura crunchies

Directions

For the okonomiyaki flour blend: Whisk together the high gluten flour, sweet potato starch, baking powder, nori powder and guar gum in a large bowl. Make the tempura crunchies: Whisk together flour, cornstarch, and beer in a medium bowl. Heat about 2 inches of oil in a large pot and attach a deep fry fat thermometer to the side. Heat oil to 375°F. Drizzle the tempura batter into the oil and fry, stirring, until golden brown, about 1 minute. Remove with a slotted spoon onto a paper towel-lined plate. Let cool. Make the batter: Whisk together the okonomiyaki flour blend, water, eggs & salt in a large bowl. Fold in the cabbage. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium. Drizzle a small amount of oil. Scoop ½ cup okonomiyaki batter into the center of the skillet. Drape 3 pieces of pork belly over the top, uncooked side of the pancake. Cook the pancake until the bottom is golden brown and crisp, 4-5 minutes. Carefully flip to the pork belly side. Cook until the belly is crispy and the center of the pancake is cooked through, 6-8 minutes. Slide out of the skillet and repeat with the remaining batter and pork belly to make 4 pancakes total. To finish the okonomiyaki: Heat some oil in a skillet and cook the eggs to desired doneness. We prefer sunny-side up because the runny yolk adds a delicious richness. Top each pancake with an egg. Drizzle each with Tokyo Sauce and mayonnaise. Sprinkle with tempura crunchies and finish with cilantro and scallions.

