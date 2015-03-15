Oliver Heldens’ “Melody” Video is Like the Garden of Eden on Epic Piano-House

Not merely satisfied with having a genre-defining UK No. 1 Dance Chart track under his belt at the ripe age of 20, Dutch young-gun Oliver Heldens continues to affirm his place in dance music by offering something beyond the realm of normal and obvious. The latest video for his new track “Melody” on Spinnin’ Records is most definitely far beyond that realm and will have you scratching your head while moving your entire body to its euphoric brand of epic piano-house.

The video above follows a pair of young, beautiful love-birds, as they frolic around a mysterious backyard garden like some sort of piano-house consuming Adam and Eve. They strip, paint their faces, and at one point even bust out some interpretive dance moves before sneaking into a grumpy neighbor’s pool. Things sadly hit the rocks towards the video’s conclusion as they seemingly get arrested and pulled from each other in tragic form. Or perhaps the entire thing is dream. We’ll let you be the judge.