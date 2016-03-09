Oliver Koletzki Kicks Off Stil vor Talent’s 10 Year Compilation with a Moody New Track and Video

Back in 2005, German house producer and DJ, Oliver Koletzki, founded his own label Stil vor Talent, rounding out a momentous year in which he gained international fame with the minimal anthem “Der Mückenschwarm” on Sven Vath’s Cocoon Recordings. Ten years later, Koletzki’s Berlin-base label has continued to showcase his churning, melodic sound via five albums, as well as open the doors for a variety of German artists like Mainz-based Teenage Mutants, HVOB, and Hamburg’s Kruse & Nuernberg—all of which have new tracks on the label’s forthcoming compilation: 10 Years Still vor Talent.
The Koletzki-presented album, out April 1, features a moody new original from the artist, “First Come,” the video of which is premiering below. Check it out, and take a look at the compilation’s full tracklist below that.
Videos by VICE
10 Years Stil vor Talent
01. HVOB – Envy
02. Joachim Pastor – Clean Slate
03. Björn Störig – Moqui Marble
04. Teenage Mutants, Ed One & Bodden – Expression
05. Moonwalk & Rafael Cerato – Synchron
06. Sascha Braemer – Nature Freak
07. Kellerkind – That Sound
08. Several Definitions – No Decision
09. Boy Next Door – Bang
10. Oliver Koletzki – First Come
11. Reinier Zonneveld – Slow Loris
12. Tobi Kramer – A Night in July
13. Julian Wassermann & H.B.C. – Nord
14. Animal Trainer – Symphony
15. Benotmane – Pelikan
16. Kruse & Nuernberg feat. Brolin – The River
17. Niconé feat. Benjamin Frnkln – The Collector
18. Uone feat. Sophia Sin – In My Mind
19. Niko Schwind – Floating Pressure
20. Channel X – Reflections
21. Niconé & Sascha Braemer feat. Malonda – U Gotta Run
22. KlangKuenstler – I am the Light
23. HRRSN – Perpetual Motion
24. Jiggler – Pressure
25. Murat Kilic – To Love Again
