Oliver Koletzki Kicks Off Stil vor Talent’s 10 Year Compilation with a Moody New Track and Video



Back in 2005, German house producer and DJ, Oliver Koletzki, founded his own label Stil vor Talent, rounding out a momentous year in which he gained international fame with the minimal anthem “Der Mückenschwarm” on Sven Vath’s Cocoon Recordings. Ten years later, Koletzki’s Berlin-base label has continued to showcase his churning, melodic sound via five albums, as well as open the doors for a variety of German artists like Mainz-based Teenage Mutants, HVOB, and Hamburg’s Kruse & Nuernberg—all of which have new tracks on the label’s forthcoming compilation: 10 Years Still vor Talent.

The Koletzki-presented album, out April 1, features a moody new original from the artist, “First Come,” the video of which is premiering below. Check it out, and take a look at the compilation’s full tracklist below that.



10 Years Stil vor Talent

01. HVOB – Envy

02. Joachim Pastor – Clean Slate

03. Björn Störig – Moqui Marble

04. Teenage Mutants, Ed One & Bodden – Expression

05. Moonwalk & Rafael Cerato – Synchron

06. Sascha Braemer – Nature Freak

07. Kellerkind – That Sound

08. Several Definitions – No Decision

09. Boy Next Door – Bang

10. Oliver Koletzki – First Come

11. Reinier Zonneveld – Slow Loris

12. Tobi Kramer – A Night in July

13. Julian Wassermann & H.B.C. – Nord

14. Animal Trainer – Symphony

15. Benotmane – Pelikan

16. Kruse & Nuernberg feat. Brolin – The River

17. Niconé feat. Benjamin Frnkln – The Collector

18. Uone feat. Sophia Sin – In My Mind

19. Niko Schwind – Floating Pressure

20. Channel X – Reflections

21. Niconé & Sascha Braemer feat. Malonda – U Gotta Run

22. KlangKuenstler – I am the Light

23. HRRSN – Perpetual Motion

24. Jiggler – Pressure

25. Murat Kilic – To Love Again

