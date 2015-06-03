ON DECK: Catz N Dogz

Like a lot of house and techno producers, Polish duo Catz N Dogz have roots deeply embedded in hip-hop, owing their affinity for crafting what’s mostly instrumental music to iconic beat makers like J. Dilla. Ahead of their upcoming full-length album Basic Colour Theory, a dance music album that features the likes of Green Velvet, the guys put together an ON DECK mix for our series, and decided to do something a bit different. “I’ve been collecting these records for years and some of them are hidden diamond gems,” says Voitek, one half of the duo. “My roots are deeply into hip-hop culture and I started making hip-hop first before techno. Gregory also loves abstract/instrumental music so we decided to feature this genre as well as give a small tribute to J Dilla.”

While their two-hour mix shines a nostalgic light on the genre they cut their teeth to, being a couple of club-smashing DJ dudes, the guys still manage to sneak in some segments of house flavor, including some unheard tunes from their new LP. They even work out our brain receptors with the inclusion of interview segments from artists like Busta Rhymes, Bill Withers, Fela Kuti, and of course J. Dilla himself.



Videos by VICE

In a culture that often is filled with bland promo mixes of whatever’s being played on festival main-stages or occupying the Top 10 of record charts, it’s refreshing to see a mix that offers something unexpected, and Catz N Dogz’ lengthy ON DECK is exactly that. Say thanks to the guys if you see them and enjoy this music.

TRACKLIST:

Christoph El Truento – Closer

Elaquent – Graffiti High

A Conversation With Bill Withers

Little Dragon – Fortune (Afta -1 Remix)

A Conversation With Fela Kuti

3 Chairs – Theme

Saine – Buccaneer’s Den

Dpat & Atu – Nothing Here

Slakah The Beatchild – Something Forever

Al Dobson Jr. – Cigar Box

Popname – Awake Walk

Hundarna Fran Soder – Psychofo

A Conversation With a Kid.

Erykah Badu – The Healer

A Conversation With Busta Rhymes

Mo Kolours – Little Brown Dog

Ambert Matthews – Plasmoid

A Conversation About Soldiers

Rioland & Goldfeder – Tension

Cuthead – Everlastin Sunday

Atjazz – Happy Now?

A Conversation About E.T

Illum Sphere – An Old Escape (Dabrye Remix)

The Mighty Bob – Life

Benny Blanko – New Baby (Edit)

Andres – Step Pattern (Feat. Veron Hill)

Samiyam – Escape

Submerse – 8bit Romance

Catz ‘n Dogz – Saving You Feat. Jono McCleery (Instrumental)

Marlow – Intro

A Conversation with Fela Kuti

The Blaxploited Orchestra – Until The Day

Anonym – Believe In Love

A Conversation with Phat Kat

Kankick – Airtime

The Stronotes – Point Blank

A Conversation About J Dilla pt.1

Budamunky – Tree Is Burnin

A Conversation About J Dilla pt.2

J Dilla – Take Notice (Instrumental)

Tek 9 – We’re Getting’ Down

Morgan – Zarate

Black Pocket – Thank You

DaM Funk – Stayin Super Fly

A Conversation with J Dilla pt.1

Crustation-J Dilla – Purple (Zikomo Remix)

Ambassadeurs – Can We Pretend

BC ABJO – For What It’s Worth digital bounce

A Conversation with Persian Man

Questlove – Goodbye Isaac

Hiatus Kaiyote – Rainbow Rhodes

Quiet Village – Can’t be Beat

Mo Kolours – Mike Black

Der Tag, zweite Fassung

Synkro – Contact



Catz N Dogz are on Facebook // Soundcloud // Twitter