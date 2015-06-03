ON DECK: Catz N Dogz

Like a lot of house and techno producers, Polish duo Catz N Dogz have roots deeply embedded in hip-hop, owing their affinity for crafting what’s mostly instrumental music to iconic beat makers like J. Dilla. Ahead of their upcoming full-length album Basic Colour Theory, a dance music album that features the likes of Green Velvet, the guys put together an ON DECK mix for our series, and decided to do something a bit different. “I’ve been collecting these records for years and some of them are hidden diamond gems,” says Voitek, one half of the duo. “My roots are deeply into hip-hop culture and I started making hip-hop first before techno. Gregory also loves abstract/instrumental music so we decided to feature this genre as well as give a small tribute to J Dilla.”
While their two-hour mix shines a nostalgic light on the genre they cut their teeth to, being a couple of club-smashing DJ dudes, the guys still manage to sneak in some segments of house flavor, including some unheard tunes from their new LP. They even work out our brain receptors with the inclusion of interview segments from artists like Busta Rhymes, Bill Withers, Fela Kuti, and of course J. Dilla himself.
Videos by VICE
In a culture that often is filled with bland promo mixes of whatever’s being played on festival main-stages or occupying the Top 10 of record charts, it’s refreshing to see a mix that offers something unexpected, and Catz N Dogz’ lengthy ON DECK is exactly that. Say thanks to the guys if you see them and enjoy this music.
TRACKLIST:
Christoph El Truento – Closer
Elaquent – Graffiti High
A Conversation With Bill Withers
Little Dragon – Fortune (Afta -1 Remix)
A Conversation With Fela Kuti
3 Chairs – Theme
Saine – Buccaneer’s Den
Dpat & Atu – Nothing Here
Slakah The Beatchild – Something Forever
Al Dobson Jr. – Cigar Box
Popname – Awake Walk
Hundarna Fran Soder – Psychofo
A Conversation With a Kid.
Erykah Badu – The Healer
A Conversation With Busta Rhymes
Mo Kolours – Little Brown Dog
Ambert Matthews – Plasmoid
A Conversation About Soldiers
Rioland & Goldfeder – Tension
Cuthead – Everlastin Sunday
Atjazz – Happy Now?
A Conversation About E.T
Illum Sphere – An Old Escape (Dabrye Remix)
The Mighty Bob – Life
Benny Blanko – New Baby (Edit)
Andres – Step Pattern (Feat. Veron Hill)
Samiyam – Escape
Submerse – 8bit Romance
Catz ‘n Dogz – Saving You Feat. Jono McCleery (Instrumental)
Marlow – Intro
A Conversation with Fela Kuti
The Blaxploited Orchestra – Until The Day
Anonym – Believe In Love
A Conversation with Phat Kat
Kankick – Airtime
The Stronotes – Point Blank
A Conversation About J Dilla pt.1
Budamunky – Tree Is Burnin
A Conversation About J Dilla pt.2
J Dilla – Take Notice (Instrumental)
Tek 9 – We’re Getting’ Down
Morgan – Zarate
Black Pocket – Thank You
DaM Funk – Stayin Super Fly
A Conversation with J Dilla pt.1
Crustation-J Dilla – Purple (Zikomo Remix)
Ambassadeurs – Can We Pretend
BC ABJO – For What It’s Worth digital bounce
A Conversation with Persian Man
Questlove – Goodbye Isaac
Hiatus Kaiyote – Rainbow Rhodes
Quiet Village – Can’t be Beat
Mo Kolours – Mike Black
Der Tag, zweite Fassung
Synkro – Contact
Catz N Dogz are on Facebook // Soundcloud // Twitter