ON DECK: Le Youth

Are you ready to go back? Way back. Back to the days of Real World Hawaii, Frosted Tips (Yeah, we had those), and yes – a never-ending slew of R&B jams that are probably responsible for many of your most seminal make out experiences.

Luckily for us all, not only is the budding Angeleno artist Le Youth a skilled DJ and producer, but also an esteemed time traveler, one who on his latest mix for ON DECK, takes our ears back to the turn of the millennia, with throwback anthems from Janet Jackson, Nelly, Ciara, Mario and Jagged Edge.

In Le Youth’s artfully conditioned style, he also manages to sneak in an effective serving of deep house, like his original cuts “R E A L” and “T O U C H,” tracks with a vibe that owe much of their roots the the soulful DNA of R&B.

While you jam out to Le Youth’s ON DECK, and get overcome with feelings of adolescent nostalgia, take a gander at his tour dates below. Maybe you can even ring up your high school shawty to slow dance with you at one of these nightclubs….



LE YOUTH NORTH AMERICAN WINTER TOUR 2015:

3/05 – Output, Brooklyn

3/06 – Kingdom, Austin, TX

3/07 – Red Light Lounge, Dallas, TX

3/12 – Sound, Los Angeles, CA

3/13 – Bar Standard, Denver, CO

3/14 – Audio, San Francisco, CA

3/18 – 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C

3/19 – LED Bar, Vancouver, CA

3/20 – Primary, Chicago, IL

3/21 – Q Nightclub, Seattle, WA

TRACKLIST:

Nivea feat Jagged Edge – Don’t Mess With My Man

Ciara – Love Sex Magic (Alvy Remix)

Nelly – Dilema (ft Kelly Rowland)

Mario – Let Me Love You (LeMarquis Remix)

Puff Daddy & the Family – I’ll Be Missing You (feat Faith Evans & 112)

Brandy – I Wanna Be Down (LeMarquis Remix)

Toyboy and Robin – Don’t Just Say

Para One – You Too

Jax Jones – Luv Like This

Le Youth – T O U C H

Janet Jackson – All For You

Karen Harding – Say Something (Zac Samuel Extended Remix)

Le Youth – R E A L (Tough Love Remix)

Ferreck Dawn & Redondo – Love Too Deep

Boean – I’ll be the Rhythm

Janet Jackson – Someone To Call My Lover (Justin Faust Remix)

INXS – Need You Tonight (Latroit VIP Mix)

Le Youth – R E A L (Bixel Boys Remix)

