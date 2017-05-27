Oneohtrix Point Never Wins Soundtrack Award at Cannes Film Festival

Daniel Lopatin, the brains behind Oneohtrix Point Never, has never shied away from a unique collaboration. His latest collaboration might be his largest yet.

Lopatin recently picked up the Soundtrack Award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival for his original score for the film Good Time. Starring Twilight actor Robert Pattinson and acclaimed actress Jennifer Jason Leigh, the film is a crime thriller set in the New York “underworld.” Loptain reportedly became collaborators with brothers and directors Josh and Benny Safdie through their “shared love of cult genre movies and music.”

Lopatin reportedly won against competitors such as Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood, Jed Kruzel, and Ibrahim Maalouf.

In a review of the film, the Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney gave special attention to the score. “Good Time looks terrific, bringing a scrappy sheen to the Safdies’ native borough. But more essential to its tight clench is the knockout underscoring, an almost nonstop blitz of intoxicating electronica from Brooklyn-based experimental composer Daniel Lopatin, who records as Oneohtrix Point Never,” Rooney began. “Lopatin also collaborated with Iggy Pop on an original closing-credits song, aptly titled “The Pure and the Damned.” Throughout, the prog-rock synth sounds conjure echoes of the vintage films of William Friedkin, Michael Mann and perhaps a hint of Assault on Precinct 13 John Carpenter, and yet the sonic carpeting never feels derivative.”

Watch a trailer for the film, which features Lopatin’s score, below. Good Time arrives in theaters August 11.